London Stock Exchange : LSEG 2020 Preliminary results Presentation 5 March 2021

2020 Preliminary results
5 March 2021
-
▪ Introduction - David Schwimmer, CEO
-
▪ Financial Performance FY2020 - Anna Manz, CFO
-
▪ LSEG - The Path Forward - David Schwimmer
-
▪ Q&A
A leading financial markets infrastructure and data provider
-
▪ Delivered a strong 2020 performance against a challenging market backdrop
-
▪ Strong operational resilience - successfully navigating through Covid-19 and Brexit
-
▪ Completion of the Refinitiv transaction following successful navigation of highly complex approvals process
-
▪ Increasingly compelling strategic rationale - a transformational transaction
-
▪ Executing on integration programme - work so far confirms the quality of the business and the extent of the opportunities across the Group
-
▪ Group well-positioned across the financial markets value chain - further connection of Group's divisions will deliver increased value
-
▪ Strong industry trends and LSEG competitive advantages provide strong shareholder value proposition
-
▪ Confidence in delivery of financial targets
3
Financial Performance FY2020
Anna Manz, CFO
Disclaimer
