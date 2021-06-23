Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/22 11:35:04 am
8220 GBX   +1.18%
02:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : Refinitiv Eikon information service hit by outage
RE
02:01aSustainability Update
DJ
06/22Directorate change
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Stock Exchange : Refinitiv Eikon information service hit by outage

06/23/2021 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Refinitiv Eikon and a number of related products experienced an outage on Wednesday, the data and analytics provider told customers, the second such issue in just over two months.

"We regret to acknowledge that we have an ongoing incident impacting a number of our products and services since 0119 GMT," the company said in an email to users, including a Reuters journalist, experiencing access and connectivity problems.

"We have all resources focused on restoring service as soon as possible," the email said.

A Refinitiv spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Products affected besides Eikon included currency-trading software Refinitiv FXT, as well as Refinitiv Workspace, Refinitiv World-Check One, FXall, MyRefinitiv, Refinitiv Contributions Channel Cloud, Refinitiv Deal Tracker Service and Eikon Auctions, the email said.

It was unclear how many users were affected, and traders in Asia did not immediately report any disruptions, although several customers mentioned the outage on Twitter.

Refinitiv says it has more than 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users. Eikon had also experienced an hours long outage in April.

The London Stock Exchange bought financial news and information business Refinitiv, formerly a division of Thomson Reuters, at the start of the year.

It pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes on Refinitiv terminals. Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in the LSE.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Neil Fullick)

By Tom Westbrook


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
02:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : Refinitiv Eikon information service hit by outage
RE
02:01aSustainability Update
DJ
06/22Directorate change
DJ
06/22SAMSON ROCK CAPITAL LLP - CORRECTION : Form 8.3 - UDG Healthcare Plc
PR
06/22MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP  : - Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
PR
06/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - UDG Healthcare Plc
PR
06/22Thor Explorations Announces Its Admission to Trading on AIM & First Day of De..
DJ
06/22PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Loan Facilities Update
DJ
06/21Think global for post-Brexit City of London reform, top financiers say
RE
06/21NORGES BANK  : - Form 8.3 - UDG Healthcare PLC
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 025 M 9 783 M 9 783 M
Net income 2021 1 896 M 2 640 M 2 640 M
Net Debt 2021 6 663 M 9 280 M 9 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 45 761 M 63 694 M 63 731 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,46x
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 554
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8 220,00 GBX
Average target price 8 752,18 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-8.75%63 694
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.54%74 995
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.73%63 986
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.50%32 336
NASDAQ, INC.34.62%29 337
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-15.88%20 629