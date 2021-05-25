Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Stock Exchange : UK's Sunak to propose powers to block London stock listings on security grounds - FT

05/25/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is to set out plans for a tougher regime governing flotations on the London Stock Exchange, allowing listings of companies to be blocked on national security grounds as concerns mount about dirty money in British financial markets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Sunak will launch a consultation within the next fortnight setting out proposals, the report added, citing the treasury.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
03:49pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : UK's Sunak to propose powers to block London stock list..
RE
10:42aSampo Oyj Sampo Continues To Reduce Its Holding In Nordea In Line With Its St..
DJ
08:28aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP  : - Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
PR
06:47aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : UK Final Terms -4-
DJ
06:47aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : UK Final Terms
DJ
06:34aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -15-
DJ
06:34aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -11-
DJ
06:34aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -7-
DJ
06:34aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -4-
DJ
06:34aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 051 M 9 978 M 9 978 M
Net income 2021 1 572 M 2 224 M 2 224 M
Net Debt 2021 6 818 M 9 648 M 9 648 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 42 137 M 59 527 M 59 627 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 554
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8 769,71 GBX
Last Close Price 7 540,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-16.30%59 412
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.67%73 423
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.01%63 576
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.62%30 721
NASDAQ, INC.24.24%27 062
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-15.54%19 986