LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
London Stock Exchange : VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration

03/10/2021 | 03:54am EST
NL0009272749 VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF 0.0935 0.1100 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0009272764 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF 0.0765 0.0900 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0009272772 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF 0.1615 0.1900 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0009272780 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF 0.2125 0.2500 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0009690221 VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.1360 0.1600 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0009690239 VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF 0.1275 0.1500 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0010408704 VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.2550 0.3000 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0010731816 VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.1275 0.1500 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0011376074 VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.1190 0.1400 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021
NL0011683594 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF 0.1870 0.2200 EUR 10/03/2021 17/03/2021 18/03/2021 24/03/2021

© PRNewswire 2021
