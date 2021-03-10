London Stock Exchange : VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration

|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|0.0935
|0.1100
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.0765
|0.0900
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1615
|0.1900
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2125
|0.2500
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0009690221
|VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1360
|0.1600
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.1275
|0.1500
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.2550
|0.3000
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1275
|0.1500
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0011376074
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1190
|0.1400
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.1870
|0.2200
|EUR
|10/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|