London Stock Exchange : investigates two-hour Refinitiv outage

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group
said it was investigating what caused an outage of
around two hours on Thursday at its newly-acquired Refinitiv
market data unit.
The outage on Refinitiv's Eikon platform began at around
0730 GMT, prompting several subscribers who rely on its data for
trading currencies and other assets to say on Twitter that they
were unable to access prices.
Refinitiv says it has more than 40,000 customers and 400,000
end users.
Services resumed about two hours later and a Refinitiv
spokesman said an internal investigation was underway into the
cause of the outage.
LSEG completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv on Jan
29. Analysts expressed concerns last month that integration
costs will be heavier and cover a longer period than expected.
Shares in LSEG, which have fallen 20% so far this year, were
up 1.24% at 1041 GMT.
"This is bad news for the group not to mention that clients
have been left high and dry with no trading and loss of crucial
market data," Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said.
Thomson Reuters, owner of Reuters News, has a 15%
stake in LSEG.
Refinitiv's dealing platform is one of the biggest in the
$6.6 trillion a day FX markets.
Trading liquidity on some of the world's biggest currency
trading pairs such as the British pound were broadly
unchanged during the outage compared to the previous day
according to volumes traded on its FX trading platform.
