London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/05 03:01:01 am
9278 GBX   -1.65%
London Stock Exchange : moves ahead with integrating Refinitiv

03/05/2021 | 02:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: CEO of London Stock Exchange Group David Schwimmer speaks during an event to launch the private finance agenda for the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) at Guildhall in London

LONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group posted steady full year results for 2020 on Friday, announcing a 7% dividend increase as integration of its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv stepped up a gear.

The exchange said that its FTSE Russell stock indexes business in Britain and most of its other information services will be slotted into a newly formed data and analytics division, as data eclipses the group's trading operations.

"While early days, the work we have done so far confirms the quality of the business and the extent of the opportunities across the group as we focus on integration and delivering the strategic and financial benefits of the transaction," LSE chief executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

Revenue at the company grew 3% in 2020 to hit 2.1 billion pounds ($2.92 billion), driven by growth in its FTSE Russell and clearing businesses. Adjusted operating profit was up 5% at 1.1 billion pounds.

LSE said it would pay a final dividend of 51.7 pence a share as a reflection of the "good performance and confident outlook" for the new group".

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, now holds a 15% stake in the exchange following the Refinitiv deal.

($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Rachel Armstrong and Carmel Crimmins)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 421 M 3 362 M 3 362 M
Net income 2020 536 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2020 714 M 992 M 992 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,4x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 52 686 M 73 699 M 73 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 58,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.33%73 699
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.65%81 272
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.61%62 709
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-4.24%29 538
NASDAQ2.99%22 426
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-10.47%20 029
© Reuters 2021