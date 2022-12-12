Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
7406.00 GBX   +0.35%
02:41aLondon Stock Exchange to Partner With Microsoft for Cloud Infrastructure
DJ
02:38aMicrosoft to Take 4% Stake in LSEG Under Data Analytics Collaboration
MT
02:27aMicrosoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-yr commercial deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Stock Exchange to Partner With Microsoft for Cloud Infrastructure

12/12/2022 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Susin


London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Monday that it has launched a 10-year partnership with Microsoft Corp. for next-generation data and analytics and cloud infrastructure solutions.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company said that the deal is expected to boost revenue growth meaningfully over time as new products come on-stream.

The company also forecasts an impact on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin of 50 to 100 basis points from 2023 to 2025.

As part of the partnership, Microsoft will buy around 4% of LSEG's equity stake through the acquisition of shares from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters Consortium.

"This strategic partnership is a significant milestone on LSEG's journey towards becoming the leading global financial markets infrastructure and data business, and will transform the experience for our customers," Chief Executive David Schwimmer said.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 0240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A10 NETWORKS, INC. -3.32% 18.66 Delayed Quote.12.55%
BLACKSTONE INC. -0.72% 78.48 Delayed Quote.-39.35%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.35% 7406 Delayed Quote.6.87%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.80% 245.42 Delayed Quote.-27.03%
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
02:41aLondon Stock Exchange to Partner With Microsoft for Cloud Infrastructure
DJ
02:38aMicrosoft to Take 4% Stake in LSEG Under Data Analytics Collaboration
MT
02:27aMicrosoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-yr commercial deal
RE
02:19aMicrosoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of partnership
RE
01:38aAlliance News UK - start of day
AN
12/11K2fly Secures Resource Governance Contract with Anglo American
MT
12/09Technology Minerals enters convertible bond facility to support growth
AN
12/09Alliance News UK - start of day
AN
12/08EU markets watchdog raps national regulators over Brexit hubs
RE
12/08Tern Raises Fresh Funds From Sale Of 4% Stake Via Subscription
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 646 M 9 405 M 9 405 M
Net income 2022 1 538 M 1 892 M 1 892 M
Net Debt 2022 5 636 M 6 932 M 6 932 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 41 046 M 50 491 M 50 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,11x
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7 406,00 GBX
Average target price 9 586,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.87%50 491
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-24.45%57 715
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-24.07%56 210
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.03%33 313
NASDAQ, INC.-9.72%31 049
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO4.85%13 122