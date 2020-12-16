Log in
MSCI says investors do not expect Biden to change China share restrictions quickly

12/16/2020 | 02:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the MSCI logo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Investors don't expect the new administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to act quickly to change new rules that bar investment in some Chinese companies, an executive for index provider MSCI Inc told Reuters on Wednesday.

During a consultation with more than 100 clients on how to reshape its indexes around the restrictions, MSCI found the conventional wisdom to be that altering the rules "is not the highest priority for the Biden administration," Sebastien Lieblich, the Paris-based head of index research for MSCI, said in an interview.

MSCI Inc on Tuesday moved to delete the securities of seven Chinese firms from some of its global indexes after the outgoing Trump administration banned owning their shares. The move followed similar steps by rivals including FTSE Russell and Nasdaq Inc..

The seven were among 35 companies listed by the U.S. Department of Defense as owned or controlled by the Chinese military, subjecting them to the new restrictions. China has condemned the moves, saying the effort runs counter to principles of market competition.

A spokesperson for Biden's transition team declined to comment on Lieblich's remarks.

MSCI also had said it would launch versions of some indexes that retain the barred Chinese company securities. Lieblich said "a small number" of MSCI clients had asked for them but declined to be more specific.

Lieblich said MSCI decided not to delete subsidiaries or affiliates of some of the restricted Chinese companies, but could take further action if Washington gives more details about specific listings it wants barred.

"Whether the spirit of the order was to have everything excluded, that's an open question," Lieblich said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Additional reporting Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.23% 8822 Delayed Quote.14.09%
MSCI, INC. 0.95% 428.02 Delayed Quote.64.23%
NASDAQ -0.12% 127.14 Delayed Quote.18.85%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 12609.100878 Delayed Quote.38.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 419 M 3 262 M 3 262 M
Net income 2020 537 M 724 M 724 M
Net Debt 2020 587 M 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2020 63,1x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 31 039 M 41 871 M 41 869 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 979,64 GBX
Last Close Price 8 842,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Anna O. Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.09%41 707
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED53.12%62 383
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.19.91%62 291
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.43%31 118
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO37.03%23 566
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.46.08%21 024
