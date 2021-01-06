Log in
London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
Magnetar Capital Partners LP : - Form 8.3 - Osmotica Pharamaceuticals plc

01/06/2021 | 08:51am EST
FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.         KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Magnetar Capital Partners
Company dealt in Osmotica Pharamaceuticals plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 ordinary shares
Date of dealing January 5, 2021

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: US$0.01 ordinary shares
ISIN: IE00BF2HDL56
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant security 637,725 1.02%
(2) Derivatives (other than options):
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

     TOTAL:		 637,725 1.02%

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant security
(2) Derivatives (other than options):
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

     TOTAL:

3.         DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)        Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale
 		 Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 25,200 4.4105

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product description
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price Type
e.g. American, European etc.		 Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercising

Product name
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d)        Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities. (Note4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

   

Date of disclosure: January 5, 2021
Contact name: Julianna Ethell
Telephone number: 847-905-4688
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

