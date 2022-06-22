Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:55 2022-06-22 am EDT
7173.00 GBX   +0.10%
03:38aMarketAxess, Tradeweb and Bloomberg plan joint EU bond price feed
RE
06/21HSBC Buys Back $27 Million Worth of Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
06/21Euronext takes first step to a European clearing house
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MarketAxess, Tradeweb and Bloomberg plan joint EU bond price feed

06/22/2022 | 03:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - MarketAxess, Tradeweb and Bloomberg said on Wednesday they were exploring a single price feed for corporate and government bonds in the European Union as the bloc works to better integrate its capital market.

The EU plans to amend its securities rules to require a single price feed, or "consolidated tape", of trading across different platforms in the bloc for investors and banks, helping to knit markets and improve data quality.

"The consolidated tape service is expected to be provided - subject to the relevant regulatory approvals - via a joint-venture company established and operated independently from our respective businesses," Tradeweb, MarketAxess and Bloomberg said in a joint statement.

All three already operate their own approved publication arrangements (APAs) for reporting trades.

The draft law is being negotiated by EU states and the European Parliament, but it is unclear when the final green light will be given as exchanges are pushing back on how a tape would work for stocks.

There are already stock and bond tapes on U.S. markets, and Britain is also considering a fixed income market tape.

The EU envisages tapes for a range of asset classes, with the procurement process, authorisation and supervision undertaken by the bloc's European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

"We believe that the European Commission's draft proposed legislative revisions would open a window to developing a robust consolidated tape that will increase market transparency and help facilitate an integrated, single European capital market," the three companies said.

"As a next step, we are preparing a competitive request for information process to review independent third-party technology and operating partner(s) for the consolidated tape service."

A key issue to resolve for a bond tape is how to better standardise deferrals, or the amount of time data is published after the transaction in order to make a tape more timely.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.25% 7148 Delayed Quote.3.41%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 0.58% 265.74 Delayed Quote.-35.39%
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 2.20% 68.84 Delayed Quote.-31.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 386 M 9 071 M 9 071 M
Net income 2022 1 667 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net Debt 2022 3 836 M 4 711 M 4 711 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 39 956 M 49 068 M 49 068 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
EV / Sales 2023 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
