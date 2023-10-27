By Ben Glickman

Marsh & McLennan will delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange, the company said.

The New York-based insurance brokerage and consulting firm said Friday that the majority of the trading of its shares is on the New York Stock Exchange, its primary listing. The company said the costs and administrative burden of maintaining its London listing had outweighed benefits.

The company expects the cancellation to become effective Nov. 27, with the last day of trading expected to be Nov. 24.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-23 1628ET