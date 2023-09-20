Nippon Active Value Fund PLC - Japan-focused investment firm - Migrates to trading on premium segment of main market of London Stock Exchange, effective on Thursday. Further, notes progress on proposed rollovers of assets of abrdn Japan Investment Trust PLC and Atlantic Japan Growth Fund Ltd. Nippon Chair Rosemary Morgan says: "The migration brings a range of benefits for the company, including the potential for broadening its investor base and increasing share liquidity. It is also an important part of the process associated with completing the proposed combinations of the company with abrdn Japan Investment Trust and Atlantis Japan Growth Fund."

Current stock price: 153.00 pence, up 0.3% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 34%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

