FORM8.3
IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL
DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013
DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE
1. KEYINFORMATION
Nameofpersondealing(Note1)
Norges Bank
Companydealtin
Horizon Therapeutics Plc
Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate(Note2)c
$0.0001 ordinary shares IE00BQPVQZ61
Dateofdealing
16/08/2023
2. INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS
(a) Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin(Note3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
5,780,934 (2.53%)
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell
Total
5,780,934 (2.53%)
(b) Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin(Note3)
Classofrelevantsecurity:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)Relevantsecurities
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS(Note4)
(a) Purchasesandsales
Purchase/sale
Numberofrelevantsecurities
Priceperunit(Note5)
Purchase
13,600
USD 103.9260
Purchase
6,400
USD 103.8974
(b) Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)
Productname,
e.g.CFD
Natureoftransaction
(Note6)
Numberofrelevantsecurities
(Note7)
Priceperunit
(Note5)
(c) Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities
(i) Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying
Productname,
e.g.calloption
Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc.
Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates(Note7)
Exercise price
Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc.
Expiry date
Optionmoney paid/receivedperunit(Note5)
(ii) Exercising
Productname,
e.g.calloption
Numberofsecurities
Exercisepriceper unit(Note5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Natureoftransaction
(Note8)
Details
Priceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHERINFORMATION
Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives
Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated.
IsaSupplementalForm8attached?(Note9)
YES/NO
Dateofdisclosure
17/08/2023
Contactname
Stanislav Boiadjiev
Telephonenumber
004724073142
IfaconnectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected
IfaconnectedEFM,statenatureofconnection(Note10)