OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR : -3

The Management Company performs the rebalancing of the Fund's portfolio on a quarterly basis. In addition, the Management Company may re-adjust on an ad hoc basis as deemed necessary. Capital gains and net income of the Fund will be capitalized and no dividend will be payable to Shareholders except for the distributing Shares for which all or part of the capital and/or income may be distributed once or several times a year as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Please refer to the Prospectus for additional information. The recommended investment horizon is 5 years. 2. Change of name of the Sub-Fund

As a consequence of the above changes, please note that the name of the Sub-Fund will be changed from OSSIAM iSTOXX (R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR to OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING with effect on the Effective Date, to reflect the amended investment policy of the Sub-Fund. 3. Compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27

November 2019 on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (the "SFDR")

The SFDR defines two product categories: ? Products that promote environmental and/or social characteristics ("Article 8" products), and ? Products that have sustainable investment as their objective ("Article 9" products).

Please note that the Sub-Fund does not currently fall within any of the above categories.

However, as from the Effective Date, as a result of the changes to its investment objective and policy, the Sub-Fund will be in the "Article 8" category and its legal documentation includes: ? Information on how environmental and/or social characteristics are met, and ? If an index has been designated as a reference benchmark, information on whether and how this index is consistent

with the environmental and/or social characteristics of the Sub-Fund. 4. Compliance with AMF Position 2020-03 on the disclosure of non-financial criteria

Please note the new investment objective and policy of the Sub-Fund is aligned with the requirements set out in AMF Position 2020-03 on the information to be provided by collective investment schemes incorporating non-financial approaches, and the necessary disclosures have been made. 5. Addition of risk factors in the section "Risk and Reward Profile" of the Sub-Fund

Please note that the following risk factors have been added in consideration of the New Investment Policy of the Sub-Fund: ? "Market Risk (from 22 May 2021)

The value of the Fund's Shares is linked to equities, the value of which may rise or fall. Hence, investors should note that the value of their investment could fall as well as rise and they should accept that there is no guarantee that the strategy of the Fund will indeed result in a return above any comparable investment strategy or that they will recover their initial investment. ? ESG Risk (from 22 May 2021)

There is a risk that ESG investments may underperform the broad market. ESG information from third-party data providers may be incomplete, inaccurate or unavailable. As a result, there is a risk that the Management Company may incorrectly assess a security or issuer, resulting in the incorrect inclusion or exclusion of a security in the portfolio of a Fund." 6. Delisting of the share classes of the Sub-Fund from Euronext Paris

As a consequence of the change from a passively managed index tracking ETF sub-fund to an actively managed ETF sub-fund, please note that the following share class of the Sub-Fund will be delisted from Euronext Paris, in line with the requirements of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 24 May 2021.

Share Class ISIN BBG Ticker Currency UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) LU0599612842 EUMV FP EUR

The last trading day on Euronext Paris will be on 21 May 2021.

Following the above-mentioned delisting, the share class will only be removed from Euronext Paris. If investors want to sell their positions on the secondary market, it can be made on the following stock exchanges where the share class remains listed:

Share Class ISIN BBG Ticker Currency Stock Exchange EUMV IM EUR Borsa Italiana OSX4 GY EUR Xetra UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) LU0599612842 EUMV LN EUR London Stock Exchange LEMV LN GBP London Stock Exchange EUMV SW EUR SIX Stock Exchange

After the delisting from Euronext Paris, investors who purchased their shares on Euronext Paris and who intend to sell their holding may need to instruct their custodian or broker to transfer their shares into another stock exchange where the share class is listed prior to being able to sell their shares. Such instruction to custodians and brokers may involve additional costs to be paid by the investors. Investors who are invested through Euronext Paris should consult their custodian or broker as to the potential impact of the above delisting which may be specific to their individual case.

Copies of the Prospectus reflecting the above changes will be available free of charge at the registered office of the Company, once available.

Should you disagree with the planned changes mentioned above, you may redeem your shares, free of redemption charge until 21 May 2021 in accordance with the redemption procedure set out in the Prospectus.

Any further information may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com.

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Company,

On behalf of the Company,

The Board

