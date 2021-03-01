Log in
London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
News 
All News

Online reviews platform Trustpilot plans London IPO

03/01/2021 | 02:39am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Reviews website Trustpilot said on Monday it is considering launching an initial public offering (IPO) in London that would see at least 25% of the company floated on the London Stock Exchange.

Trustpilot said in a registration document the offer would comprise new shares raising proceeds of around $50 million and an offer of existing shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders, directors and employees.

The company is targeting a premium listing on the London bourse expects that it would be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices as a result.

The publication of an "intention to float" -- which would signal the launch of the IPO -- is expected in the near future.

The deal, if successful, would be the third major London listing in 2021 so far, with classic boot brand Dr Martens and online card retailed Moonpig completing IPOs earlier in the year.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators on the deal and bookrunners along with Berenberg and Danske Bank.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 421 M 3 382 M 3 382 M
Net income 2020 536 M 749 M 749 M
Net Debt 2020 714 M 998 M 998 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,3x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 53 408 M 74 374 M 74 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales 2021 8,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9 744,27 GBX
Last Close Price 9 618,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.77%74 374
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.34%77 220
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-4.32%61 962
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.66%30 083
NASDAQ4.18%22 685
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-2.56%21 123
