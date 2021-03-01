Online reviews platform Trustpilot plans London IPO

Trustpilot said in a registration document the offer would comprise new shares raising proceeds of around $50 million and an offer of existing shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders, directors and employees.

The company is targeting a premium listing on the London bourse expects that it would be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices as a result.

The publication of an "intention to float" -- which would signal the launch of the IPO -- is expected in the near future.

The deal, if successful, would be the third major London listing in 2021 so far, with classic boot brand Dr Martens and online card retailed Moonpig completing IPOs earlier in the year.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators on the deal and bookrunners along with Berenberg and Danske Bank.

