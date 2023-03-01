Advanced search
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:27 2023-03-01 am EST
7448.00 GBX   +0.22%
Onward Opportunities eyes AIM market listing in mid-March

03/01/2023 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Onward Opportunities Ltd said on Wednesday it expects to be admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange by mid-March.

The investment company primarily focuses on investments in equity and equity-related instruments of UK smaller companies that are predominantly listed or admitted to trading on markets operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Onward explained it typically targets "meaningful minority stakes" in investee companies, between 5% and 25%. It added it has no limitation on the size of the companies in which it invests but typically invests in companies with a market capitalisation of no more than GBP250 million.

"Although investments will not be restricted to specific sectors, the company does not expect to pursue or make investments into companies in the biotechnology sector in companies directly involved in extractive industries," it said.

Dowgate Wealth Ltd is the firm's portfolio manager, while FundRock Management Co (Guernsey) Ltd is the alternative investment fund manager, providing portfolio and risk management services.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

