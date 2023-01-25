Advanced search
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:41:24 2023-01-25 am EST
7226.00 GBX   -0.52%
10:26aPentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
PR
08:56aUK FCA lifts suspension of Iconic Labs shares
AN
08:08aUK Regulator Lifts Iconic Labs' Trading Suspension
MT
Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

01/25/2023 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.            KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser Pentwater Capital Management LP
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		 Horizon Therapeutics Plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1)
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		 24 January 2023
(f)    In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		 NO
If YES, specify which:

2.            INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 4,060,000 1.77%
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell 9,466 0.00%
Total 4,069,466 1.77%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3.            DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)          Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security		 Purchase/sale Number of
securities		 Price per unit
(Note 5)
$0.0001 Ordinary Shares Purchase 10,000 113.0095
$0.0001 Ordinary Shares Purchase 100,000 112.9998

PurAp29

(b)          Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security		 Product
description
e.g. CFD		 Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position		 Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)		 Price
per unit
(Note 5)

(c)          Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)           Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security		 Product
description e.g. call
option		 Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
etc.		 Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)		 Exercise
price per
unit		 Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.		 Expiry
date		 Option
money
paid/
received per unit
  

(ii)          Exercise

Class of
relevant
security		 Product
description
e.g. call
option		 Exercising/
exercised
against		 Number of
securities		 Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

(d)          Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of
relevant
security		 Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise		 Details Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

Ap30

4.            OTHER INFORMATION

(a)          Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
 None

(b)          Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
 None

(c)          Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? NO

   

Date of disclosure 25/01/2023
Contact name Hooman Tavakolian
Telephone number 212.739.6128

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap31

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1.            See the definition of “connected fund manager” in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2.            See the definition of “interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3.            See the definition of “relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4.            See the definition of “dealing” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5.            If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6.            See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7.            If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to “the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.


