FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser

Pentwater Capital Management LP

(b) Owner or controller of interests and shortpositions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with anofferor/offeree, state this and specify identityof offeror/offeree (Note 1)

 

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state thelatest practicable date prior to the disclosure

14 July  2023

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is thediscloser also making disclosures in respectof any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state“N/A”

NO

If YES, specifywhich:

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

 

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

$0.0001 Ordinary Shares (ISIN IE00BQPVQZ61)

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

 12,710,000.00

5.55

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives

 250,000.00

0.11

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives(including options) andagreements to purchase/sell

 10,418,500.00

4.55

 11,200,000.00

4.89

Total

 23,378,500.00

10.21

 11,200,000.00

4.89

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant
security (ISIN IE00BQPVQZ61)

Purchase/sale

Number of
securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

$0.0001 Ordinary Shares

Purchase

17,000

103.8352

 

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position,increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
descriptione.g. call
option

Writing,purchasing,selling,varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
receivedper unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

 

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details (Quantity)

Price per unit USD (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securitieswhich may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered into by the person making the disclosure and any party tothe offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. Ifthere are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state“none”

 None

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relatingto the voting rights of any relevant securities under any optionreferred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or futureacquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which anyderivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, thisshould be stated.

 None

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

NO

 

Date of disclosure

17/07/2023

Contact name

Hooman Tavakolian

Telephone number

212.739.6128

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

 

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

 

1. See the definition of “connected fund manager” in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

 

2. See the definition of “interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

 

3. See the definition of “relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

 

4. See the definition of “dealing” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

 

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

 

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

 

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

 

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

 

References in these notes to “the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

 