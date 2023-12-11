(Alliance News) - Puma Venture Capital Trust 13 PLC launched a subscription offer for 2.1 million ordinary shares on Monday.

The venture capital trust managed by Puma Investment Management Ltd said it will look to raise up to GBP50 million, along with an over-allotment option for a further GBP20.0 million, set out in the company's September prospectus.

The offer price for the ordinary shares was between GBP1.31 and GBP1.34 per share, it said.

Following the latest issuance, this brings the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 95.1 million.

The firm said the shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange around December 13.

Shares in the company were untraded in London on Monday afternoon, last quoted at 127.50 pence.

