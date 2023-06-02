Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:24:26 2023-06-02 am EDT
8490.00 GBX   +0.38%
03:04aRC365 Holding Chair Sunny Ng steps down, director promoted
AN
02:34aAshington Innovation to Begin Trading After London IPO
MT
01:32aAlliance News UK - start of day
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RC365 Holding Chair Sunny Ng steps down, director promoted

06/02/2023 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RC365 Holding PLC - London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions and IT support services - Kwai Wah 'Sunny' Ng steps down as non-executive chair from Friday and will leave board effective July 25. Non-Executive Director Robert Cairns is promoted to chair.

Chief Executive Officer Chi Kit Law says: "I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the board, to thank Sunny for his counsel and contribution to the board during his tenure as chairman of the company during which the company undertook an [initial public offering] on the London Stock Exchange."

RC365 filed a GBP2.0 million IPO on March 11, 2022. Shares were admitted to trading on the Main Market on March 23.

Current stock price: 23.00 pence, down 4.2% on Friday in London

12-month change: up 53%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.55% 7529.63 Delayed Quote.0.52%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.50% 8494 Delayed Quote.18.53%
RC365 HOLDING PLC 0.00% 25 Delayed Quote.31.58%
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
03:04aRC365 Holding Chair Sunny Ng steps down, director promoted
AN
02:34aAshington Innovation to Begin Trading After London IPO
MT
01:32aAlliance News UK - start of day
AN
06/01HSBC Buys Back 4.9 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
06/01Altona raises funds, sees admission to Main Market on June 9
AN
06/01Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
PR
06/01HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
PR
06/01London Stock Exchange Appoints Fiona Bassett as FTSE Russell CEO
DJ
06/01Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
PR
06/01Ceres Power proposes to move to London Main Market from AIM
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 251 M 10 333 M 10 333 M
Net income 2023 1 570 M 1 966 M 1 966 M
Net Debt 2023 5 122 M 6 415 M 6 415 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 46 640 M 58 407 M 58 407 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,27x
EV / Sales 2024 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 296
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 8 458,00 GBX
Average target price 9 730,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Catherine Johnson Group General Counsel & Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC18.53%58 407
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.68%59 553
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-13.70%47 021
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.33%32 264
NASDAQ, INC.-9.78%27 007
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO0.83%16 361
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer