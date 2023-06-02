RC365 Holding Chair Sunny Ng steps down, director promoted

RC365 Holding PLC - London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions and IT support services - Kwai Wah 'Sunny' Ng steps down as non-executive chair from Friday and will leave board effective July 25. Non-Executive Director Robert Cairns is promoted to chair.

Chief Executive Officer Chi Kit Law says: "I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the board, to thank Sunny for his counsel and contribution to the board during his tenure as chairman of the company during which the company undertook an [initial public offering] on the London Stock Exchange."

RC365 filed a GBP2.0 million IPO on March 11, 2022. Shares were admitted to trading on the Main Market on March 23.

Current stock price: 23.00 pence, down 4.2% on Friday in London

12-month change: up 53%

