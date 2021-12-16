Log in
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
Rescue deal for payments firm Finablr broke London listing rules -FCA

12/16/2021
A general view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Troubled payments company Finablr should not have delisted from the London Stock Exchange last year without a vote by its shareholders, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.

Finablr was bought by a Middle Eastern consortium and rebranded as WizzFinancial to create a regional money transfer group.

Finablr's application to delist under a rule allowing firms in a precarious financial position to sidestep a shareholder vote had not met the necessary conditions, the FCA said.

Finablr has the right to refer the decision to an Upper Tribunal, the FCA said, adding it was unable to comment further on the reasons for its decision.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 917 M 9 166 M 9 166 M
Net income 2021 1 281 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
Net Debt 2021 5 551 M 7 355 M 7 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 37 533 M 49 625 M 49 736 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 554
Free-Float 58,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew Charles Anthony Couch Chief Financial Officer
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-25.18%49 625
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.17.20%75 389
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.25%75 030
NASDAQ, INC.50.47%33 399
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.50%28 442
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-30.70%15 036