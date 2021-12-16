Rescue deal for payments firm Finablr broke London listing rules -FCA

Finablr was bought by a Middle Eastern consortium and rebranded as WizzFinancial to create a regional money transfer group.

Finablr's application to delist under a rule allowing firms in a precarious financial position to sidestep a shareholder vote had not met the necessary conditions, the FCA said.

Finablr has the right to refer the decision to an Upper Tribunal, the FCA said, adding it was unable to comment further on the reasons for its decision.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jason Neely)