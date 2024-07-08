July 8 (Reuters) - The amount of natural gas flowing to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas fell close to zero on Sunday as Hurricane Beryl roared towards the Texas coast, with the amounts to remain near zero on Monday, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

"We have safely ramped down production at our liquefaction facility and intend to resume operations once it is safe to do so after this weather event," officials at Freeport LNG told Reuters on over the weekend.

