By Adriano Marchese

Thomson Reuters said Thursday it has sold more of the shares it co-owns in London Stock Exchange Group which should net the company about $1.5 billion in pretax proceeds.

The Canadian media conglomerate said it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 35 million shares in LSEG that they co-own at a price of 79.50 British pounds ($99.43) a share.

Of those shares, about 15 million were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters, and will have about 16.9 million LSEG shares remaining.

The sale of shares was conducted by way of a placement to institutional investors and an offer to retail investors, but 9.5 million shares were directly sold to LSEG which was part of their own buyback program.

