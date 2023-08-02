By Robb M. Stewart

Thomson Reuters swung to a profit in the second quarter, boosted by the sale of business-management solutions business Elite and a rise in revenue.

The Canadian news and information provider recorded net earnings of $894 million, or $1.90 a share, against a year-earlier loss of $115 million, or 24 cents. The result was bolstered by an increase in the value of the company's investment in London Stock Exchange Group after a sharp fall in the value last year.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes a gain on the sale of the company's majority stake in Elite to private equity firm TPG, per-share earnings rose to 84 cents, beating the 76 cents mean estimate of 13 analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue for the quarter rose 2% to $1.65 billion, below the $1.67 billion expected.

Among its operations, the company's Reuters News business recorded revenue growth of 3.2%, but 6.3% weaker for its global print operations. Legal professionals segment revenue edged up 0.7%.

Thomson Reuters affirmed its target of revenue growth of 3% to 3.5% for the full year, after revenue in 2022 rose 4.2% to $6.63 billion.

