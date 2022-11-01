UK SPAC set to list first medicinal cannabis company in UK

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - London-listed shell company UK
SPAC said on Tuesday it has submitted a prospectus to Britain's
markets watchdog to complete its 45 million pound ($51.80
million) reverse takeover (RTO) of Greek medical marijuana
producer Hellenic Dynamics.
The transaction has been "lengthy and complex" as Hellenic
will be the first cultivator of medicinal cannabis to list on
London Stock Exchange's main market, UK SPAC said.
Shareholders will "shortly receive a copy of the prospectus
together with the notice of the general meeting to approve the
resolutions necessary to enable the Company to complete the RTO
process and confirmation of the completion date", UK SPAC
chairman Peter Jay said in a statement.
The deal highlights two popular trends in markets in recent
years - SPACs and medicinal cannabis.
($1 = 0.8688 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens)