Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:11 2022-10-26 am EDT
7465.00 GBX   +0.34%
02:57aUK watchdog clears London Stock Exchange's takeover of Quantile
RE
02:14aLSEG's Quantile Takeover Gets UK Regulator Clearance After Phase 2 Inquiry
MT
01:36aAlliance News UK - start of day
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK watchdog clears London Stock Exchange's takeover of Quantile

10/26/2022 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had cleared London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) takeover of Quantile Group after an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concluded that the deal did not raise substantial competition concerns in Britain.

LSEG agreed to buy Quantile last year for up to 274 million pounds ($314 million) to expand its range of post-trade risk management solutions for banks, hedge funds and financial institutions trading derivatives.

During a so-called Phase 2 investigation, the CMA engaged with customers of LSEG and Quantile as well as third-party interest rates compression providers who replace multiple offsetting derivatives contracts with fewer deals of the same net risk to reduce the notional value of a given portfolio.

"On the basis of that engagement and other evidence we have gathered, we are satisfied that this deal will not worsen the options available to businesses and consumers," said Martin Coleman, chair of the CMA's independent inquiry group.

For LSEG, which holds a majority stake in the LCH clearing house group, the deal is instrumental to strengthening its post-trade business which provides clearing services for over-the-counter derivatives.

Quantile was co-founded in 2015 by Stephen O'Connor, a former Morgan Stanley banker who used to chair the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

($1 = 0.8719 pounds) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.00% 7440 Delayed Quote.7.36%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.36% 80.51 Delayed Quote.-19.08%
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
02:57aUK watchdog clears London Stock Exchange's takeover of Quantile
RE
02:14aLSEG's Quantile Takeover Gets UK Regulator Clearance After Phase 2 Inquiry
MT
01:36aAlliance News UK - start of day
AI
12:34aLSEG's Planned Acquisition of Quantile Officially Cleared by UK Regulator
DJ
10/25Financing A Sustainable Future : High-Level Working Group on Green & Sustainability Sukuk ..
PU
10/25UK Fiscal Plan Unlikely to Prevent Further Falls in Pound
DJ
10/25Ithaca Energy confirms intention to IPO on London Stock Exchange
AI
10/25Cairn Homes Completes $74 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
10/25UK Engineering Group Lamprell's Listing Canceled From London Stock Exchange
MT
10/25Alliance News UK - start of day
AI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 630 M 8 767 M 8 767 M
Net income 2022 1 550 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
Net Debt 2022 5 630 M 6 470 M 6 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 41 257 M 47 408 M 47 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7 440,00 GBX
Average target price 9 556,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.36%47 408
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-30.42%53 143
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-49.89%36 112
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.61%29 801
NASDAQ-13.50%29 744
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO26.03%15 476