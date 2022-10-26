UK watchdog clears London Stock Exchange's takeover of Quantile

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's competition
watchdog said on Wednesday it had cleared London Stock Exchange
Group's (LSEG) takeover of Quantile Group after an
in-depth investigation.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concluded that
the deal did not raise substantial competition concerns in
Britain.
LSEG agreed to buy Quantile last year for up to 274 million
pounds ($314 million) to expand its range of post-trade risk
management solutions for banks, hedge funds and financial
institutions trading derivatives.
During a so-called Phase 2 investigation, the CMA engaged
with customers of LSEG and Quantile as well as third-party
interest rates compression providers who replace multiple
offsetting derivatives contracts with fewer deals of the same
net risk to reduce the notional value of a given portfolio.
"On the basis of that engagement and other evidence we have
gathered, we are satisfied that this deal will not worsen the
options available to businesses and consumers," said Martin
Coleman, chair of the CMA's independent inquiry group.
For LSEG, which holds a majority stake in the LCH clearing
house group, the deal is instrumental to strengthening its
post-trade business which provides clearing services for
over-the-counter derivatives.
Quantile was co-founded in 2015 by Stephen O'Connor, a
former Morgan Stanley banker who used to chair the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association.
($1 = 0.8719 pounds)
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Andrew Heavens and
Jason Neely)