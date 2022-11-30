Advanced search
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:08 2022-11-30 am EST
8109.00 GBX   +0.81%
8109.00 GBX   +0.81%
04:58aVanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR
02:41aSports Management-focused Dial Square Investments to Begin Trading in London
MT
01:32aAlliance News UK - start of day
AN
VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

11/30/2022 | 04:58am EST
ISIN Fund Name Net Amount Gross Amount Currency Announcement Date Ex Date Record Date Payment  Date
NL0009272749 VanEck AEX UCITS ETF 0.2295 0.2700 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0009272756 VanEck AMX UCITS ETF 0.7905 0.9300 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0009272764 VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF 0.1190 0.1400 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0009272772 VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF 0.1785 0.2100 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0009272780 VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF 0.2295 0.2700 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0009690239 VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF 0.2550 0.3000 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0009690247 VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF 0.0425 0.0500 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0010273801 VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF 0.0425 0.0500 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0010408704 VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.1020 0.1200 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0010731816 VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.0935 0.1100 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022
NL0011683594 VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF 0.1700 0.2000 EUR 30/11/2022 07/12/2022 08/12/2022 14/12/2022

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
04:58aVanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR
02:41aSports Management-focused Dial Square Investments to Begin Trading in London
MT
01:32aAlliance News UK - start of day
AN
11/29Cordiant Digital net asset value rises as touts Emitel acquisition
AN
11/29Citius Resources expects to complete reverse takeover, loss narrows
AN
11/29Karelian Diamond Resources To Raise $299,931 In New Share Issue
MT
11/29Alliance News UK - start of day
AN
11/28EU sets out post-Brexit rules for derivatives clearers - draft EU document
RE
11/28A tale of two stock markets: how London still trumps Paris f..
RE
11/28UK SPAC Gets Regulatory Nod For Hellenic Dynamics Acquisition
MT
