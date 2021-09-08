Log in
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Correction : Dividend Declaration

09/08/2021 | 05:56am EDT
Please be advised that the previous communicated dividend per share amounts for the TGET and TSWE are based on the pre-stocksplit outstanding share amounts.  

ISIN Fund Name Net Amount Gross Amount Currency Announcement Date Ex Date Record Date Payment  Date
NL0009272749 VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF 0.2635 0.3100 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0009272756 VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF 0.3230 0.3800 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0009272764 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF 0.1105 0.1300 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0009272772 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF 0.2040 0.2400 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0009272780 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF 0.1870 0.2200 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0009690221 VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.0935 0.1100 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0009690239 VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF 0.1615 0.1900 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0010273801 VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF 0.0595 0.0700 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0010408704 VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.0850 0.1000 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0010731816 VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.2805 0.3300 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0011376074 VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF 0.1360 0.1600 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021
NL0011683594 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF 0.2720 0.3200 EUR 08/09/2021 15/09/2021 16/09/2021 22/09/2021

© PRNewswire 2021
