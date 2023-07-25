Responsible
Business &
ESG Report
1
Our sustainability performance
Responsible Business and ESG review
Overview and progress
2
Environmental
3
Social
11
Governance and TCFD disclosure
23
Performance against targets
29
External perspective
31
EPRA sBRP
32
Our framework
The Company recognises the need to consider and address all environmental, social and governance matters relevant to its business.
As well as meeting legislation, environmental improvements are starting to translate into real asset value enhancement as occupiers value these improvements more highly than before, and valuers begin to differentiate between assets based on environmental attributes.
Our Responsible Business framework guides us in mitigating climate-related risks, identifying and progressing environmental and stakeholder related opportunities as well as ensuring a high standard of corporate governance.
Responsible Business is embedded across all of corporate, investment, asset management and development activities. We have shifted our approach away from 'top down' analysis
to a more 'bottom up' one.
We have a policy in place and ESG targets are set every year with progress against those targets monitored at Working Group meetings held monthly and attended by key business representatives and a Board member.
ESG performance is reported to the Board at regular intervals with the Audit Committee responsible for overseeing ESG progress.
Executive Directors and relevant employees are set individual ESG targets and remuneration is linked to achieving those targets.
Regular ESG training for our property team is undertaken throughout the year.
Our ESG objectives
Environmental
Through our activities we look to minimise the environmental impact of our business, maximise opportunities to improve the efficiency of our assets and improve the resilience
of our assets to climate change and the impact of transitioning to a low carbon economy.
Read more on page 3
Social
Our actions consider the long term interests of all our stakeholders including those of our employees, suppliers, customers and local communities as well as ensuring that we maintain a high standard of business conduct.
Read more on page 11
Governance
The Board is committed to upholding high standards of corporate governance. In particular, it ensures that appropriate health and safety procedures and supply chains are in place.
Read more on page 23
UN's SDGs
Reducing portfolio's carbon intensity & embodied carbon from our activities
Addressing climate change through our Net Zero Carbon ambition
Helping cities to develop sustainable infrastructure
Enhancing and supporting local communities and wellbeing of stakeholders
Improving the natural environment
Promoting good working conditions and equality for all
LondonMetric supports the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals ('SDGs'). The goals shown above represent those that we feel are the most relevant to our business.
Martin McGann
Finance Director
LondonMetric Property Plc Responsible Business & ESG Report 2023
2
Overview and progress
We have maintained our ratings in external benchmarks, made good progress against our internal ESG targets and put in place further green financing solutions.
External benchmarking
Maintained our Green Star
Achieved a score of 64% in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark survey, maintaining our Green Star status.
Continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index
In the latest assessment, we achieved a score of 3.4 out of 5.0 compared to 2.6 for the peer group.
'A' rating
In the latest assessment we were rated an 'A', which is above the sector average.
Maintained our Gold Award
In EPRA's last review, we maintained our Gold Award in their Sustainability assessment.
Other benchmarks
In the latest ISS review, we maintained our 'C-' score, which remains above the peer group average. In addition, in 2023/24, we will respond to CDP for the first time.
Sustainability linked refinancing
Over the last year, we have completed a new revolving credit facility totalling £275 million.
This facility is sustainability linked and structured in accordance with the Loan Market Association's Sustainability Linked Loan Principles.
Sustainability performance targets ('Targets') were set and are aligned to LondonMetric's corporate ESG targets. The Targets are similar to those set for our £400 million sustainability linked refinancing in 2022 and focus on:
- Improvements in EPC ratings;
- Adding renewable installations; and
- Developments meeting a minimum BREEAM Very Good standard or, where not applicable, an alternative minimum standard.
The margin on these facilities is subject to a two basis point adjustment for compliance with the Targets, which are tested in each year of the facility.
Where targets are met, the margin paid will be reduced and LondonMetric will use this saving to add to its funds allocated for charitable giving.
During the year, all targets for the 2022 £400 million sustainability linked loans were achieved. The two basis point reduction in the margin resulted in a saving of £43,000 with these funds allocated to charitable giving.
The new facility this year has increased the value of our debt facilities that are sustainability linked to £675 million.
ESG progress in the year
We have made good progress against our 12 corporate ESG targets that were set for 2022/23 and that are available on our website.
The below sets out outcomes for some of our main ESG targets and further detail on our progress is detailed on the following pages.
Many of the targets remain relevant for next year and will be rolled forward with updated targets again made available on our website.
-3%
like for like reduction in energy consumption over the last year
90%
of portfolio EPC rated 'A'-'C'
68%
of occupier energy data captured
8.7/10
landlord recommendation score
94%
of employees are proud to work for LondonMetric
LondonMetric Property Plc Responsible Business & ESG Report 2023
3
Our sustainability performance
Responsible Business and ESG review
continued
Environmental
Net Zero
1
Carbon ('NZC')
Our operations will be net zero
ambitions
by the end of 2023
Encompasses Scope 1, 2 and some of Scope 3 emissions. Includes landlord- controlled energy, water, waste, refrigerants and purchased goods and services at our assets, along with energy, waste, refrigerants and business travel relating to corporate activity and offsetting residual carbon to achieve net zero
Overview
Through our activities we look to minimise the environmental impact of our business, maximise building efficiency opportunities whilst improving business and asset resilience to climate change and the impact of transitioning to a low carbon economy.
We understand the importance of addressing climate change and the significant impact that reducing emissions from real estate can have on the UK's 2050 Net Zero Carbon target.
LondonMetric recognises that it can have a material impact by reducing its emissions as well as supporting its occupiers in reducing theirs. In 2021, we formalised our Net Zero Carbon Framework.
During 2022/23, as well as preparing to be fully Net Zero from our operations by the end of 2023, we also continued to analyse the Net Zero potential across our portfolio through several NZC assessments.
Over the next year, we intend to map out our NZC pathway and extend our NZC analysis across a greater number of properties. As part of this, we will consider setting Science Based Targets for the Company, assessing stranding asset risk and carbon value at risk using the CRREM methodology.
2
We will reduce emissions from developments which will be fully net zero by 2030
Encompasses Scope 3 emissions, includes embodied carbon, supply chain emissions and offsetting residual carbon to achieve net zero
3
We will work with our occupiers to ensure that our buildings are net zero by 2035
Encompasses Scope 3 emissions, includes emissions from occupier- controlled energy use at our asset and offsetting residual carbon
to achieve net zero
LondonMetric Property Plc Responsible Business & ESG Report 2023
4
Environmental
1 Operations (Scope 1 & 2)
Our operations will be net zero by the end of 2023, with all residual carbon offset*.
*1 Offsetting excludes renewably sourced electricity consumed and non landlord occupier activities 2 Through recognised offset schemes
Outcomes
-92%
reduction in absolute energy consumption since 2015
-3%
like for like reduction in energy consumption over the last year
77%
of landlord electricity supplies from renewable sources
Our energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions have fallen significantly over recent years.
This reduction has, in part, been due to the Company's strategic shift away from offices and operational retail parks into distribution warehousing and long income assets that are typically single tenanted.
Consequently, together with our portfolio actions, the operational intensity of our portfolio and our carbon footprint where there is landlord supply has fallen significantly.
Since 2015, our absolute energy consumption has fallen by 92% from 9,056 MWh to
752 MWh. Over a 12 month period to
31 December 2022, consumption fell by
10% from 833 MWh. Excluding void assets, consumption fell by 5% from 674 MWh to 640 MWh and, on a like for like basis, consumption was 3% lower.
The high level of green tariff supplies
now in place have seen our GHG emissions intensity (market based) remain low at
- tCO2e per £million net income or
- tCO2e per million sq ft.
Operational NZC Scope
LondonMetric
Corporate
assets where it
has control and
(including
management
head office)
Energy (electricity, fuels & heat)
Water
Waste generated
Refrigerants
Purchaser of goods and services
Business travel
Read more GHG Emissions on page 9
Energy consumption (MWh)1
3500
3000
2500
2000
1500
1000
500
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Current & future actions
With only a small proportion of the portfolio with landlord controlled energy supply, this limits our ability to further reduce our energy consumption. However, we continue to look to further mitigate our consumption where possible by identifying energy efficiency improvements.
As we prepare to become Operationally Net Zero Carbon by the end of 2023, we will look to implement our carbon offset strategy over the first half of FY 2023/24. Our carbon strategy was formalised in the prior year and concluded that we would adopt a carbon removal scheme with long lived storage that is in line with the Oxford Principles for Net Zero Aligned Carbon Offsetting, aiming to achieve the Gold Standard accreditation.
1 Graph shows data according to reporting year. During the year, we changed our energy collection period to enable a longer timeframe between the year end and reporting date for processing of data. Data for 2018-2021 is based on financial years ended 31 March 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, whereas data for 2022 and 2023 is based on calendar years ended 31 December 2021 and 2022.
LondonMetric Property Plc Responsible Business & ESG Report 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 20:57:51 UTC.