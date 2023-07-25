Overview and progress 2 Environmental 3 Social 11 Governance and TCFD disclosure 23 Performance against targets 29 External perspective 31 EPRA sBRP 32

Our framework

The Company recognises the need to consider and address all environmental, social and governance matters relevant to its business.

As well as meeting legislation, environmental improvements are starting to translate into real asset value enhancement as occupiers value these improvements more highly than before, and valuers begin to differentiate between assets based on environmental attributes.

Our Responsible Business framework guides us in mitigating climate-related risks, identifying and progressing environmental and stakeholder related opportunities as well as ensuring a high standard of corporate governance.

Responsible Business is embedded across all of corporate, investment, asset management and development activities. We have shifted our approach away from 'top down' analysis

to a more 'bottom up' one.

We have a policy in place and ESG targets are set every year with progress against those targets monitored at Working Group meetings held monthly and attended by key business representatives and a Board member.

ESG performance is reported to the Board at regular intervals with the Audit Committee responsible for overseeing ESG progress.

Executive Directors and relevant employees are set individual ESG targets and remuneration is linked to achieving those targets.

Regular ESG training for our property team is undertaken throughout the year.