THE COMPANIES ACTS 2006 COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES RESOLUTIONS of LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC (the "Company") At the annual general meeting of the Company duly convened and held on 22 July 2024 at 10.00 a.m. at 100 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 2AT the following resolutions were duly passed: ORDINARY RESOLUTION 15. That the Directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the '2006 Act'), in substitution for all existing authorities: to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and to make offers or agreements to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company (together 'Relevant Securities') up to an aggregate nominal amount of £68,018,878, such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount of any equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the 2006 Act) allotted under paragraph 15b below in excess of £68,018,878; and to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the 2006 Act) up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £136,037,757 (such amount to be reduced by any Relevant Securities allotted or granted under paragraph 15a above) provided that this authority may only be used in connection with a rights issue in favour of holders of ordinary shares and other persons entitled to participate therein where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all those persons at such record date as the Directors may determine are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of equity securities held by them or are otherwise allotted in accordance with the rights attaching to such equity securities subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or expedient to deal with fractional entitlements or legal difficulties under the laws of any territory or the requirements of a regulatory body or stock exchange or by virtue of shares being represented by depositary receipts or any other matter whatsoever, provided that the authorities in paragraphs 15a and 15b shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution (or, if earlier, on the date which is 15 months after the date of this Annual General Meeting), except that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require Relevant Securities or equity securities as the case may be to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot Relevant Securities or equity securities (and sell treasury shares) in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authority in question had not expired. SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 16. That, if resolution 15 is passed, the Directors be and are empowered, in accordance with Sections 570 and 573 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined in Section 560(1) of the 2006 Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 15 and/or by way of a sale of treasury

shares as if Section 561(1) of the 2006 Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to: the allotment of equity securities and sale of treasury shares for cash in connection with an offer of, or invitation to apply for, equity securities made to (but in the case of the authority conferred by paragraph 15b of resolution 15 above, by way of a rights issue only): to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors otherwise consider necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities, and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with any treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter; and the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph 16a above) up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £20,405,663, provided that this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (or, if earlier, on the date which is 15 months after the date of this Annual General Meeting) but prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. 17. That, if resolution 15 is passed, the Directors be and are empowered, in accordance with Sections 570 and 573 of the 2006 Act, in addition to any authority granted under resolution 16 to allot equity securities (as defined in Section 560(1) of the 2006 Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 15 and/or by way of a sale of treasury shares as if Section 561(1) of the 2006 Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such power to be: limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £20,405,663; and used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice, provided that this power shall expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (or, if earlier, on the date which is 15 months after the date of this Annual General Meeting) but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority in question had not expired. 18. That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with Section 701 of the 2006 Act, to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the 2006 Act) of ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company ('ordinary shares') on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine provided that: the maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares authorised to be purchased is 204,056,630; the minimum price which may be paid for an ordinary share is 10p being the nominal amount thereof (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company));