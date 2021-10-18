Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. LondonMetric Property Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMP   GB00B4WFW713

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

(LMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LondonMetric Property : Acquires £20.2 Million of London Logistics Assets

10/18/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 October 2021

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

LONDONMETRIC ACQUIRES £20.2 MILLION OF LONDON LOGISTICS ASSETS

LondonMetric Property Plc ("LondonMetric") announces the acquisition of two last mile logistics assets in Fulham and Tottenham for a combined purchase price of £20.2 million.

The assets total 44,000 sq ft and have been acquired with vacant possession in two separate transactions. LondonMetric will refurbish both properties at a cost of £1.4 million which, once fully let, is expected to deliver a blended yield on cost of 4.5%.

At the 21,000 sq ft warehouse in Fulham, terms have already been agreed with Jacuna Kitchens, a dark kitchens operator, to pre-let c.60% of the space.

These assets complement LondonMetric's other recent London last mile logistics acquisitions in Brent Cross and Streatham, which were acquired earlier in the year.

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive of LondonMetric, commented:

"It is clear that occupier demand for urban logistics assets in the strongest geographies is delivering superior rental growth. These acquisitions form part of LondonMetric's strategy to increase its urban logistics investment within London and the South East, where there is a high intrinsic land value from alternative use."

For further information, please contact:

LondonMetric Property Plc

Andrew Jones / Martin McGann / Gareth Price

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7484 9000

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

About LondonMetric Property Plc

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com

Disclaimer

LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 11:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
02:33aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Snaps Up $28 Million Logistics Assets In London
MT
10/18LondonMetric Property Plc acquired Last mile logistics assets in Fulham.
CI
09/24LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Citigroup Hikes LondonMetric Property Rating To Buy, Raises PT
MT
09/20Supermarket Income REIT Buys Six UK Supermarkets for $155 Million
MT
09/15LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Acquires Grocery-Led Asset for £18 Million
PU
09/14LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Purchases Grocery-Led Property in West London for $25 Million
MT
09/14LondonMetric Acquires Grocery-Led Asset for £18 Million
CI
09/14LondonMetric Property Plc acquired 41,000 sq ft building in South Ruislip, West London ..
CI
09/07LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Buys Three English Logistics Warehouses for $49 Million
MT
09/07Londonmetric Property plc Announces £35 Million of Urban Logistics Warehouse Acquisitio..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 127 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 232 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2022 853 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,78x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 2 290 M 3 152 M 3 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,7x
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
LondonMetric Property Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 254,20 GBX
Average target price 263,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Marc Jones Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Francis McGann Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrick Lionel Vaughan Non-Executive Chairman
Valentine Tristram Beresford Investment Director
James Fitzroy Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC11.00%3 152
PROLOGIS, INC.37.45%101 263
GOODMAN GROUP13.33%29 716
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION33.15%20 135
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.24.17%8 786
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.16.30%8 469