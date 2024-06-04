LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ("LondonMetric" or the "Group" or the "Company") FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Portfolio alignment to structurally supported sectors delivers continued earnings and dividend growth in a transformational year for the Group LondonMetric today announces its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2024. EPRA1,2 IFRS Income Statement FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Net rental income (£m) 177.1 146.8 175.3 144.1 Earnings/Reported Profit /(Loss) (£m) 121.6 101.1 118.7 (506.3) Earnings per share (p) 10.9 10.3 10.6 (51.8) Dividend per share (p) 10.2 9.5 10.2 9.5 EPRA1,2 IFRS Balance Sheet FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Net tangible assets (NTA)/ Net Assets (£m) 3,908.9 1,956.2 3,969.5 1,995.2 NTA/ Net Assets per share (p) 191.7 198.9 195.2 203.7 LTV (%) 33.2 32.8 Including share of joint ventures, excluding non-controlling interest Further details on alternative performance measures can be found in the Financial Review and definitions can be found in the Glossary Focus on winning sectors and transformational M&A drives rents, earnings and dividend growth Net contracted rent increased over the year from £145m to £340m as a result of merger activity

Net rental income increased 20.6% to £177.1m and 21.7% on an IFRS basis

EPRA earnings up 20.3% to £121.6m, +5.4% on a per share basis

EPRA cost ratio improved to 11.6%, guiding to 8% for FY 2025

Dividend increased 7.4% to 10.2p, 107% covered by earnings, including Q4 dividend declared today of 3.0p

Continued dividend progression with Q1 2025 dividend expected to be 2.85p (Q1 FY24: 2.4p), an increase of 18.8%, and in line with target to pay a 12 pence per share dividend for the full year Portfolio returns driven by strong income performance Total property return +4.7%, outperforming IPD by 570bps

ERV growth of 5.7% absorbed yield expansion of 26 bps resulting in a broadly flat valuation

EPRA NTA per share of 191.7p (-3.6%) largely due to one-off merger transaction costs

(-3.6%) largely due to one-off merger transaction costs IFRS reported profit of £118.7m (31 March 2023: loss of £506.3m) Portfolio aligned to structurally supported sectors of logistics, convenience, healthcare and entertainment Portfolio value of £6.0bn doubled as a result of merger activity (31 March 2023: £3.0bn)

£2.9bn added through the LXi merger and £0.3bn added through the CTPT acquisition

£185m of disposals in year with a WAULT of six years, sold at 1% discount to prevailing book value

Post year end, £51m of urban logistics acquired and £75m of sales, mainly retail and offices

Logistics represents 43% of the portfolio and is expected to rise to above 50% over the next year Activity enhanced portfolio quality and strengthened long and strong income characteristics Occupancy of 99.4%, WAULT of 19.4 years (31 March 2023: 11.9 years) and gross to net income ratio of 99.0%

Contractual rental uplifts on 79% of income, embedded reversion on logistics with ERVs 26% ahead of passing rent

85% of portfolio EPC A-C rated and 0.8 MWp of solar PV added in year, with further 3.1MWp completed since Strong occupational activity delivered +£7.5m pa contracted income, 5.5% like for like income growth Rent reviews +19% on a five yearly equivalent basis, urban logistics open market reviews +40%

Regears achieving rental uplift of 23% with urban logistics regears +37%

Income uplift expected over next two years of £23m from rent reviews and regears Strong financial position LTV of 33.2% with weighted average debt maturity of 5.4 years and cost of debt at 3.9% (100% hedged)

Post merger refinancing resulted in cheaper financing costs and scale is expected to drive further debt cost benefits 1

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive of LondonMetric, commented: "This has been a transformational period for our Company with the successful execution of two M&A transactions. We have doubled the size of our portfolio to £6 billion, creating the UK's leading triple net lease REIT and the third largest UK REIT by market capitalisation. Scale and income granularity are increasingly important and our activity has further enhanced our sector leading income metrics with reliable, predictable and exceptional income growth. "Our financial performance again reflects our sectorial focus, strength of our portfolio and the efficiency with which it is run. Our material earnings growth allowed us to again increase our covered dividend by 7.4% and gives us confidence to increase our Q1 dividend for FY 2025 by 19%. This will be our tenth year of dividend progression; a performance that allows us to be called a dividend achiever." "We are a thematic triple net income investor in structurally supported sectors with high quality assets that enjoy strong occupier contentment. Logistics remains our strongest conviction call for accelerated rental growth, particularly urban logistics, and this weighting is expected to increase materially as we reinvest proceeds from non core and ex-growth asset sales, with approximately £180 million already sold or under offer since year end. "We are fully aligned to shareholders with a shared mission and will be ruthlessly efficient in how we operate our business and how we allocate capital in our quest towards dividend aristocracy." For further information, please contact: LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC: +44 (0)20 7484 9000 Andrew Jones (Chief Executive) Martin McGann (Finance Director) Gareth Price (Investor Relations) FTI CONSULTING: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Dido Laurimore Londonmetric@fticonsulting.com Richard Gotla Andrew Davis Meeting and audio webcast An analysts meeting will be held at 9.00 a.m. today and a live audio webcast will be available at the below web page. An on demand recording will be available from the same page after the meeting: https://brrmedia.news/LMP_FY Notes to editors LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 real estate company that owns £6.0 billion of structurally supported assets across the logistics, convenience, healthcare & education and entertainment & leisure sectors. It is the UK's leading Triple Net Lease REIT with net contracted rent of £340 million per annum. By investing in mission critical and key real estate assets that benefit from structural drivers, we will deliver reliable, repetitive and growing income over the long term. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com. Neither the content of LondonMetric's website nor any other website accessible by hyperlinks from its website are incorporated in, or form part of this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of shares in LondonMetric. This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to LondonMetric's expectations and plans, strategy, management objectives, future developments and performance, costs, revenues and other trend information. These statements and forecasts involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. There are a number of factors which could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forecasts. Certain statements have been made with reference to forecast price changes, economic conditions and the current regulatory environment. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of LondonMetric speak only as of the date they are made. LondonMetric does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in LondonMetric's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Past share price performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Alternative performance measures: The Group financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS where the Group's interests in joint ventures and non-controlling interests are shown as single line items on the income statement and balance sheet. Management reviews the performance of the business principally on a proportionately consolidated basis, which includes the Group's share of joint ventures and excludes non-controlling interests on a line by line basis. Alternative performance measures are financial measures which are not specified under IFRS but are used by management as they highlight the underlying performance of the Group's property rental business and are based on the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations (BPR) reporting framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. 2

Chair's statement After nearly a year in my position as Chair of LondonMetric, it is with great privilege that I write to you for the first time. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my predecessor, Patrick Vaughan, for his long and successful leadership of the Company. The year has been exceptionally busy for LondonMetric following the merger with LXi REIT plc and the acquisition of CT Property Trust Limited. These are excellent transactions for the Company which have materially transformed the portfolio. The ability of the management team to identify, execute and integrate these opportunities has been highly impressive and is a testament to the strength and depth of the wider team that has been built up. The Company has become the UK's leading Triple Net Lease REIT and the third largest UK REIT by market capitalisation with a portfolio that has doubled in size over the year to £6.0 billion. In addition, the Company's credentials have been enhanced across key metrics which has resulted in an even stronger earnings and dividend growth outlook, greater certainty of income and income growth and a business model that is the most cost efficient in the sector. We were highly appreciative of the overwhelming shareholder support that we received for the LXi deal and the trust that shareholders have put in the LondonMetric team to deliver on the transaction. The structurally supported portfolio we acquired is very strong and the team has already set to work in implementing asset management plans across the LXi assets as well as readying certain non-core assets for sale to ensure that the Company remains aligned to the winning sectors and the best assets. Over the last five years, excluding the two mergers this year, LondonMetric has bought and sold £2.5 billion of assets, proving its ability to monetise ex-growth and non core assets and recycle capital into higher growth opportunities. The scale of the Company today should provide it with an even better platform to access attractive deals - finding and transacting on attractive opportunities is in the management's DNA. Our financial results for the year to 31 March 2024 again reflect the strength of the portfolio, the efficiency with which it is run and our focus on income growth and cost control. Net rental income was up 20.6% whilst our EPRA earnings per share increased by 5.4% to 10.9 pence, which is a material increase from 3.9 pence at the time of our formation in 2013 and represents a 10% compounded annual growth rate. This has given us confidence to increase our dividend per share for the ninth year in a row, up 7.4% on 2023 to 10.2p which is 107% covered by EPRA earnings per share. Furthermore, reflecting the material earnings growth that we expect from the LXi transaction, we have indicated that our first quarterly dividend for the next financial year will be 19% higher than the prior year comparative, in line with our target of paying a 12 pence per share dividend for the full year. Over the year, our portfolio's valuations were largely flat, but our strong income performance enabled us to deliver a total property return of 4.7% which represents a 570 bps outperformance of MSCI All Property. Whilst EPRA NTA per share fell by 3.6% over the year, this was largely down to one off transaction costs associated with the merger activity and we still reported a positive total accounting return of 1.3% and, over a longer term, the Company has delivered a TAR of 35.3% over five years and 126.5% over ten years. From a financing perspective, we have continued to strengthen our debt facilities by improving flexibility, increasing duration and looking for cost efficiencies. We signed a new £700 million unsecured bank facility to refinance £625 million of LXi secured bank facilities and extended the term on £675 million of pre-existing LondonMetric debt. In addition to strong support from existing LondonMetric lenders, we are benefiting from new lending relationships gained as part of the process. As a result, our debt metrics are in great shape and we have been able to report at the year end a debt maturity of 5.4 years, an average cost of debt of 3.9% and significant undrawn facilities. We also continue to maintain a conservative LTV of 33.2% post the merger. I have enjoyed working with the team over the last year. It is clear to me that we have a well aligned and high-grade management team with strong occupier and property relationships. I would like to thank all of our employees and the Board for their hard work and dedication over the past year. We have strengthened the Board over the year with the appointment of Nick Leslau and Sandy Gumm, who I would like to welcome on your behalf. Their insight to the portfolio and broader industry is undoubted, as is their alignment with shareholders having rolled all of their LXi shares into LondonMetric. Their shareholding is significant and increases management's overall shareholding to 3.1% of the Company. In addition, Suzy Neubert has been appointed as Senior Independent Director. I would also like to thank both James Dean and Rosalyn Wilton who retired as Non Executive Directors in the year. Their contribution to the Company was invaluable and we are delighted that James will be continuing in his role as a consultant to the Company. I am genuinely excited by the prospects for the Company which I believe is very well placed to deliver reliable and growing dividends over the long term from its high class portfolio, long leases and guaranteed rental growth. 3

Chief Executive's review Overview Financial markets continue to be defined by elevated interest rates and higher borrowing costs. Whilst long term interest rates peaked last summer, higher levels of inflation persist and expectations of numerous rate cuts this year have proven to be overly optimistic, with markets now not pricing in a rate cut until later this year. The uncertainty of interest rates continues to loom large over the sector. This is severely impacting liquidity across the real estate market, especially for larger assets and those sectors impacted by changing consumer behaviour. It is particularly impacting the office sector and parts of retail where there are few buyers and price discovery is almost impossible. Conversely, we are seeing price stability in structurally supported sectors where income security and rental growth is more assured. Liquidity levels are also better for smaller assets, where debt is not required. We expect this polarisation between the winning and losing sectors to continue as refinancing and redemption pressures force more legacy assets onto the market. Our focus on the macro trends has served us well and continues to influence our capital allocation. We are a high conviction triple net income ('NNN') investor in structurally supported sectors benefiting from consumer tailwinds of online shopping, convenience retail, social experiences, healthcare and quicker gratification. We will consciously avoid the troubled legacy sectors where income security and growth is less assured. We have been very active over the year both in the direct market and with M&A, and have not been waiting for the discounts to narrow or 'all clear' signs to appear. The LXi deal in the year has been transformational, giving us material scale and affording us significant cost synergies, debt optionality and much increased liquidity in our shares. Whilst smaller, the CTPT transaction added to our strongest conviction call of urban logistics where we are benefiting from long term structural shifts and capturing elevated levels of rental growth. We firmly believe that the macro will always outdo the micro and so will continue to lean into winning sectors and the best properties that are mission critical to an occupier's business and where investment values are well below replacement costs. Our total return model focuses on NNN income compounding with strong shareholder alignment ensuring that we remain disciplined, rational and active, looking to continually improve our portfolio, financing and net operating income. This approach is allowing us to materially progress our earnings and covered dividend, which is why we expect to increase our Q1 dividend for FY 2025 by 19%. Generate income As the UK's leading NNN REIT we aim to deliver reliable, repetitive and growing income We continue to believe that income and income growth are the defining characteristics of long term investment returns. We appreciate the true benefit of income compounding over the longer term, focusing on the quantity, quality and timing of when cash will be returned. Compounding is not intuitive and, as a result, is often misunderstood and underappreciated. Even with elevated interest rates, the right real estate can offer excellent inflation protection and total returns materially higher than many alternatives, with the added security of the intrinsic value of the property. After all, ten year indexed gilts are trading at 0.5%. REITs that invest in quality assets, with high occupier contentment with the certainty of income growth, are very well placed to deliver long term compounded returns. This model has been highly successful in the US and is a scalable, low cost proposition that does not require great activity, people or risky decision making. We believe that this is the right way to invest - low cost, high quality, reliably and efficiently delivered. The LXi deal delivered on our ambition to be the UK's leading NNN REIT and further enhances our reliable, repetitive and growing income streams. Our rent roll over the year increased from £145 million per annum to £340 million per annum and our income metrics were enhanced with our WAULT increasing to 19 years, occupancy higher at 99.4% and, reflecting minimal property costs, our gross to net income ratio rose to 99.0%. Our high levels of contractual rental uplifts are also providing high certainty of income growth. Our NNN income compounding model means that we are highly focused on net operating income and our sector leading low EPRA cost ratio is expected to fall further. Our target for FY 2025 is 8%. Following full integration of LXi, we expect to have achieved £15 million of cost savings on top of the £4 million achieved from CTPT. 4

Own desirable real estate Our strategy is to own quality assets in winning sectors underpinned by strong income Our job is to allocate capital into real estate sectors where it will be treated best. We are constantly looking for new trends and changes in direction that might create new opportunities. There is no substitute for being aware and always prepared to pivot. We continue to prioritise asset selection and occupier contentment in structurally supported sectors that are benefiting from consumer tailwinds. We have deliberately avoided offices and have largely exited operational retail assets where capex requirements are growing faster than net rents. In our view, a sector that requires capex to grow is much less attractive than a sector that grows without the need for capex. When you choose real estate where the wind is at your back, you are more likely to be a price setter than a price taker. Occupiers will need you more, you can attract quality occupiers, charge higher rents and be more confident of rental growth. The best thing we can do is provide buildings that our occupiers love; they will stay longer, invest more in the property and will be prepared to pay more rent. Our disciplined approach ensures that we pursue quality returns over long periods of time. Our model is about long term compounding equity value, rather than simply growing assets under management. This tempers our acquisition activity, limits speculative development exposure and frames our disposal decisions. Buying lowly rated assets cheaply is not our strategy, as these assets will at some point become a problem and add unnecessary risk, stress and take up valuable thinking time. Whilst we are happy to get rich slowly, we are equally prepared to speed up the process, where management initiatives can create additional value or attractive opportunities present themselves. With many REITs trading at material discounts, we have been actively looking at and executing on M&A using our more highly rated shares. Through the LXi merger, we acquired £2.9 billion of assets with an annual rent roll of £178 million. These high quality assets are aligned to NNN themes of convenience, entertainment & leisure and healthcare & education with very long leases and with 98% of the income benefiting from fixed or inflation linked rent reviews. Through the CTPT merger, we added a £0.3 billion portfolio of complementary and high quality assets with material reversion potential from a high urban logistics weighting and strong South East bias. The deal also brought an attractive debt structure with a low LTV, cash and an attractive cost of debt. We are excited by the wider prospects of the CTPT portfolio and are already achieving strong rental uplifts from asset management. As with most portfolios, you can never love all of the assets and we have quickly set to work on selling some of the non core assets from both portfolios. Over the year, we sold £185 million at just 1% below book values and these comprised mainly non core offices, retail and multi-let industrial. Since the year end, we have sold £75 million with a further £107 million under offer. Our disposals are often characterised by a long period of attractive returns and a growing expectation that these may flatten or even reverse as a building grows older and leases get shorter. Increased scale gives us a larger platform to leverage. With swap rates remaining high, significant amounts of real estate debt requiring refinancing, highly restricted availability of debt and material REIT discounts, we expect further attractive investment opportunities to present themselves. We remain active, interested and open minded. Our ambition in logistics, particularly urban, remains undiminished We believe that the longer term demand/supply dynamics for logistics remains attractive, which is why urban logistics remains our strongest conviction call for NNN investing. The structural tailwinds for the logistic sector remain strong, namely continued online sales growth, reshoring activities, rewiring of supply chains and warehouse automation. After several years of materially stronger than average occupational demand for logistics in the UK, take up for 2023 fell back to be more in line with pre-Covid levels. Most apparent has been the reduced demand for big box logistics whilst demand for smaller units of 100,000-300,000 sq ft has been more resilient. On the supply side, a material increase in speculative development completions over the past two years pushed availability up to a ten year high. Accordingly, the UK logistics vacancy rate has increased from 2.7% at the start of 2023 to 5.3% in March 2024. However, the vacancy rate is expected to fall as speculative development starts to reduce materially in response to higher financing costs and rising build costs. After many years of strong market rental growth, further growth in logistics rents is expected with rents predicted to grow by between 2% to 3% per annum over the next four years. We continue to believe that urban logistics remains the most attractive sub sector of logistics and has the greatest demand/supply tension and rental growth potential. Occupier demand is highly granular and is benefiting from an ongoing need for occupiers to evolve operationally by locating closer to the end customer, minimise delivery times, increase accuracy of delivery and satisfy consumer demands for instant gratification. Over the year, our logistics assets saw ERV growth of 6% with rent reviews settled at 21% above previous passing on a five yearly equivalent basis. Urban rent reviews were the strongest, achieving 40% uplifts on open market reviews, helped by our urban portfolio's high weighting towards London and the South East. Our logistics portfolio remains highly reversionary with average ERVs 26% above average passing rents and this is expected to provide superior returns as we capture the embedded reversion. 5

Investment activity over the year added £394 million of logistics through the CTPT and LXi mergers as well as £36 million of direct investments from opportunistic acquisitions. Logistics disposals in the year totalled £109 million and were characterised by shorter let assets with a WAULT of four years. As at the year end, our logistics portfolio was valued at £2.6 billion, accounting for 43% of the portfolio which has risen post year end with investment activity. We expect this weighting to exceed 50% over the next year as we execute on further acquisitions and capital recycling. Long income assets continue to deliver attractive income returns Long income assets with low operational requirements have always been an important part of our portfolio. These are assets in structurally supported sectors let on long leases, to strong operators, where the real estate is considered mission critical. Our long income portfolio is 100% let, offers an attractive topped up NIY of 5.8%, a WAULT of 24 years and contractual rental uplifts on 90% of income. This provides incredibly strong income with inflation protection and attractive income compounding qualities forming the bedrock of our attractive dividend. The LXi merger added £2.6 billion of long income assets, increasing the value of our long income portfolio to £3.2 billion at the year end, representing 54% of our total portfolio. Our long income exposure has previously focused on convenience retail, and the LXi merger has added to this exposure as well as provided material access to new sectors of entertainment, budget hotels and healthcare. As detailed further below, these sectors are benefiting from changes in consumer behaviour as the population continues to pivot its expenditure towards convenience, experience and better healthcare. We are attracted by the strong demand/ supply dynamics and the strong replacement metrics which ensure that these assets are mission critical operating assets for our occupiers. In the year, we sold £43 million of long income assets and have made further disposals since the year end including some from the LXi portfolio. It is inevitable that we will look to trim our long income exposure further, particularly in respect of individual credits where we feel the portfolio would benefit from greater diversification. Convenience Despite the growth in online shopping, the store network still remains integral to retailers. Well located, stand-alone or cluster properties that are fit for purpose, right sized and right rented and let on long NNN leases to grocers, discounters, home and DIY operators continue to be attractive. These occupiers have resilient business models that are less exposed to the impact of the migration of shopping online, offering essential goods and omni-channel optionality in a convenient format. Roadside convenience has been an area of focus for us through drive-thrus but also the need to service customers using electric vehicle charging points. Entertainment & Leisure The trend towards experiences, the recovery in foreign international travel and greater consumer preferences for staycations given growing household financial pressures has supported favourable growth in certain parts of the UK entertainment and leisure sector. The UK hotel sector, in particular, has seen a strong recovery following the pandemic and is experiencing favourable demand/supply dynamics following years of supply contraction. Visitor attraction operators, including theme parks, have also benefitted from these trends, proving to be non-cyclical performers and beneficiaries of consumers' unwillingness to cut back on discretionary spend in this area. Theme parks also have significant barriers to entry in the UK which adds to its defensive characteristics. Healthcare The property sector for healthcare continues to be underpinned by strong demand drivers from an ageing and growing population as well as improvements in medical technology. UK private hospitals are particularly well placed. They are increasingly taking on NHS patients as a result of the growing NHS waiting lists where nearly eight million people in the UK are awaiting treatment. Unsurprisingly, they are also seeing a strong growth in patients treated through private medical insurance as well as self-pay as they seek better and faster care. 2023 saw a record growth in insured patient volumes across the independent healthcare provider sector and, in its last half year set of results, Ramsay Health Care saw 10% growth in admissions in the UK acute hospital business which resulted in a 15% increase in its UK turnover. Manage & enhance responsibly We continue to enhance our income and the quality of our assets During the year, occupier initiatives added £7.5 million per annum of rent and delivered like for like income growth of 5.5%. Lettings and regears added £2.7 million and were signed on average lease lengths of 12 years, with regears on logistics achieving rents 37% ahead of previous passing. Rent reviews added £4.8 million of rent, representing a 19% uplift on a five yearly equivalent basis. Post year end, we have signed deals that add £2.4 million per annum of rent. Looking forward, with high reversionary potential on our logistics and a high proportion of guaranteed uplifts on long income assets, we have visibility on c.£23 million per annum of rental uplifts from rent reviews and regears over the next two years. We expect to materially increase this rental uplift as we continue to actively asset manage the portfolio and enhance the LXi assets. 6

We continue to embed sustainability and high ESG standards across our activities, driven by our own aspirations as well as those of our customers and stakeholders. In the year, we materially improved our GRESB score from 64 to 76, which resulted in us being awarded a three star rating. A further three solar PV installations were added in the year which, together with two projects that completed post year end, have increased total installed capacity from 3.6 MWp in March 2023 to 7.6 MWp. Over the year, we also installed 25 EV charging points across our convenience portfolio. We continue to engage with occupiers on sustainability initiatives including further near term potential solar PV installations that total 3.2 MWp. We have made good progress in better understanding the LXi assets from a property as well as a sustainability perspective. We are incorporating the LXi portfolio into our action plans and are actively refining our approach to properly consider the implications of the merger on our ESG strategy. Expertise and relationships We continue to benefit from our strong team and its relationships Our team's economic alignment to the Company's success ensures an ownership culture and a strong conviction to make the right property and financial decisions. We work with all stakeholders to deliver longer term benefits to our investors, occupiers, people, local communities and contractors. We were pleased that our occupier survey again showed high contentment with an average score of 9.0 out of 10.0 for whether our occupiers would recommend LondonMetric as a landlord, up from a score of 8.7 in 2023. In terms of satisfaction with our properties, our score also increased from 8.1 to 8.5. We also received a high score in our latest employee survey with 97% of employees saying that they are proud to work for the Company, which is up from 94% last year. The team has worked incredibly hard over the year, has embraced our 'work from work' culture and I am hugely grateful for their efforts. This appreciation extends to our ten new colleagues who have joined from LXi, not only for their contribution and hard work, but also their faith and commitment in joining LondonMetric. Whilst our team of 47 employees is well placed, we will continue to strengthen our team's capabilities. In addition, I am delighted to report that we have promoted Will Evers to Joint Head of Investments alongside Valentine Beresford. Will has been with us since inception and is integral to our activities. Our investor and banking relationships have been crucial to delivering on our M&A during the year. The support from, and level of engagement with, these relationships has been exceptional and our well positioned balance sheet and our proactive approach places us in a good position. Outlook We have embraced the NNN income model for many years, delivering strong income, elevated levels of rental growth, with a low cost platform and only minor income leakage. We believe that this is the right way to invest - high quality, guaranteed growth, low cost efficiently delivered. Internally, we refer to it as the three Cs - collect, compound and watch the yields compress. Scale is becoming increasingly important and the LXi merger has allowed us improved liquidity, access to bigger deals and economies in terms of overheads, earnings efficiency and debt optionality. We have one of the lowest EPRA cost ratios across the sector which we expect to fall further as we deliver on cost synergies in the enlarged Group, and with this strong cost control and limited income leakage, we are able to further increase our net rental income, earnings per share and progress our covered dividend. This puts us on track for our tenth consecutive year of dividend progression; a performance that puts us in a rarefied club. Our decisions remain heavily influenced by the macro environment, consumer behaviour and demand/supply dynamics. As we have demonstrated over the last ten years, our deep experiences and confidence to position the portfolio where we see best growth will ensure that our portfolio remains fit for purpose - we will never stop exercising. Therefore, it is inevitable that we will look to improve the quality of our assets and income stream by trimming our exposure to certain sub-sectors and individual credits. Dislocation both in the real estate and equity markets is presenting new opportunities to grow our business and cement our position as the UK's leading NNN income compounder. The urban logistics market remains our strongest conviction for accelerated rental growth and so we will look to reinvest sale receipts into this segment of the market. We are fully aligned with a shared mission and will be ruthlessly efficient in how we operate our business and how we allocate capital in our quest towards dividend aristocracy. After all, income compounding is the eighth Wonder of the World - the secret sauce and the rocket fuel that creates wealth. 7

The world around us Macro events continue to dominate the investment backdrop Global economic and geopolitical uncertainty continues to dominate the investment market backdrop. Although the markets are taking the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine as well as tensions with China largely in their stride, there is still considerable uncertainty on the horizon with general elections in both the US and UK later this year. As has been the case for a while, the future path of interest rates has been the main driver of market sentiment. Central banks continue to play a delicate balancing act of keeping inflation in check without stifling growth and, whilst current economic data suggests that the global economy is far healthier than some perceive, we expect central banks to start cutting rates this summer. Usually these two factors are mutually contradictory conditions. For the UK, we have a resilient economy with no imminent threat of a recession. However, growth has proven more elusive and has essentially flatlined with unemployment and inactivity rates rising. Whilst interest rate increases are now having the desired impact of dampening inflation (CPI of 2.3% at the last print compared to 9-10% a year ago), service sector inflation and wage growth remain high which may temper the number of rate reductions this year. Whilst the cost of living in the UK is undoubtedly impacting the consumer and consumer confidence remains cautious, we believe that it is well positioned to navigate the current economic climate, helped by low unemployment levels, good savings ratios, strong wage growth and lower household budget inflation (particularly with energy prices falling back). Liquidity in real estate remains limited Interest rates remain the yardstick by which our assets are valued. Whilst liquidity for real estate has improved, the property market remains a long way from functioning normally as evidenced by the 30% decline in transactional activities in 2023 and subdued activity so far this year. Elevated interest rates and swap rates are effectively ruling out the debt buyers and we remain of the view that normal liquidity won't return until five year swap rates fall materially towards 300bps. For high growth real estate sectors, liquidity is much improved, with good volumes for smaller lot sizes where debt is not required. The logistics sector has been one of the few sectors transacting helped by more assured income security and rental growth. For lower growth real estate sectors such as offices and shopping centres, there remains a gulf in buyer and seller expectations. Whilst the values of some of these assets have fallen 60%+ and greater pricing realism has crept into valuations there still appears to be further to go. We are also now operating in a new paradigm where, if the property market won't offer price discovery, then the debt market inevitably will. There is a significant amount of debt expiring and loans to be refinanced over the coming years. The overall property market remains over-leveraged or under-equitised and the banks are becoming increasingly active in forcing assets to the market. Refinancings are exposing proper price transparency and highlighting to owners and debt providers that assets that once yielded a positive carry and attractive cash on cash metrics are now seeing equity holders being wiped out and lenders taking a loss. This is particularly acute in parts of the office sector. The UK listed sector remains in a much better place to ride out the current higher rate environment than the private sector or indeed many of the European REITs, where leverage is materially higher. Many of the lessons learned from the global financial crisis were forgotten, but, in the UK, lower leverage was not one of them. However, that is not to say the UK listed space isn't without its issues. Legacy investment strategies and poor structures have been exposed. When debt was free, REIT investing seemed like a one-way bet. However, as interest rates have normalised, portfolio quality, debt management, management alignment and liquidity have come sharply into focus. Whilst we have already seen some sector consolidation there are still a number of listed REITs who are no longer 'fit for purpose'. More often, these are small cap, externally managed with limited sectoral focus and little shareholder alignment of interest. We continue to believe that the market will offer up further opportunities for consolidation and that as confidence returns, we believe that public real estate can once again grow. After all, boards have a duty of care to the shareholders and investors deserve scalable and efficient structures that provide opportunities for them to deploy their significant sums of capital. Polarisation across real estate will continue Technological disruption remains a powerful force that continues to affect our daily lives in how we communicate, travel, work and shop. This will continue to have a profound and permanent impact on which real estate sectors win and which ones lose. As I have already mentioned, we believe that the structural tailwinds will continue to provide strong support for logistics, convenience, healthcare and experiences. Student accommodation and build-to-rent seems like it also has longer term 8

structural support but these are operational sectors that do not meet our NNN criteria. Data centres are also an interesting growth sector aligned to the need for a growing digital infrastructure. We have some data centres but it is a complex area with many variables, not least power constraints and evolving technology. For the troubled sectors, there remains significant headwinds. Operational retail property continues to face challenges as the consumer pivots further towards an omni-channel and convenience shopping model. The shift in spending over the last decade has resulted in massive value destruction across large parts of retail real estate, with department store and shopping centre values largely decimated. Despite a good recovery from the pandemic, we still have too much physical retail property which means that supply often exceeds demand and the true rental values are still materially lower than history suggests. Whilst many landlords will trumpet their achievements in settling new rents above ERV, these are mostly set below previous passing rents or have been materially inflated by capital contributions and long rent free periods... much like the London office market. The adoption of omni-channel models however continues to afford the retail park market some stability with rising occupancy, reduced supply and pricing equilibrium. Whilst these conditions are not uniform, it is particularly the case around the strongest geographies, where existing space is being lost to other higher value alternatives, like residential. We therefore remain alert and wide eyed to individual opportunities where demand/supply metrics are attractive and asset management initiatives are available to enhance the NNN income characteristics. In the retail grocery convenience sector, online penetration is much lower than that of general merchandise. As a result, the grocery store retains its important role in essential spending. However, performances across grocery real estate are already polarising as over-sized,over-rented larger format supermarkets continue to fight strong competition from the smaller, right rented, fit for purpose convenience and discount stores. After years of rental compounding, we believe that the best days for larger format supermarkets look like they are behind them. Shortening leases are beginning to expose their values; much as department store valuations did when they were exposed to true market fundamentals and their credits failed. For the office market, outside of London's West End, the sector is seeing strong parallels to shopping centres nearly ten years ago. New technology, increasing obsolescence and changing workers' preferences are creating structural disruption for offices as work from home and growing ESG demands impact the amount, flexibility and quality of office space that companies require. Hybrid working is going nowhere and so companies are conscious that it requires a carrot and stick approach. They are therefore intensifying their offer with modern environments and better facilities incorporating new sustainability requirements. The problem is that the capital expenditure required is rising faster than the rents and so this will inevitably lead to a polarisation of performances and a large gap between the winners and losers. Whilst many owners will confidently talk about their ability to repurpose obsolete offices, in much the same way as they did with shopping centres, the outcome is likely to be the same. Conversion into labs, gyms, nurseries, health clinics, etc., has limits and more often than not they don't justify the capex. After all, most offices are unsuitable for residential conversion due to floorplates, staircases and ceiling height restrictions. The value destruction will be enormous and, much like the shopping centre market, the lending banks will end up holding the keys. As a result, rental outlook, capex risks and depreciation will continue to come in to sharp focus for investors and lenders. We continue to live in a fast changing world that shows no sign of slowing down and being on the right side of structural change is key. After all, you never know when you need liquidity until it's too late. 9