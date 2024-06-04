Full Year Results

Year Ended 31 March 2024

Overview

A transformational year but the approach remains the same

  • Macro trends frame £6.0bn portfolio
    • Real estate investors continue to pivot to strongest thematics
    • Portfolio aligned to logistics, convenience, healthcare & hospitality
    • Structural tailwinds determine real estate sector's winners and losers
  • Focus on NNN and growing income driving long term performance
    • Like for like income growth +5.5%, ERV growth +5.7%
    • Total Property Return +4.7%
    • Embedded reversion, minimum 7% rental growth over next 2 years1
  • Disciplined and rational approach to capital allocation
    • £2.9bn LXi portfolio acquired Mar 24;
    • £285m CTPT acquired Aug 23; nearly half of non-core sold
    • £185m sales in year, further £75m sold PPE

Portfolio

£6.0bn

From £3.0bn in Mar-23

Contracted Rent

£340m

From £145m in Mar-23

TPR outperformance

+570 bps

v MSCI All Property

Equivalent yield

6.3%

26bps yield expansion

1. Expected to be captured on rent reviews and regears to end FY26

Financial Highlights

Full Year to 31 March 2024

Income Statement

March 2024

March 2023

Change

EPRA Earnings

£121.6m

£101.1m

+20.3%

EPRA Earnings (pps)

10.9p

10.3p

+5.4%

Dividend (pps)

10.2p

9.5p

+7.4%

Balance Sheet

March 2024

March 2023

Portfolio value

£6.0bn

£3.0bn

-0.3% CVg1

EPRA NTA (pps)

191.7p

198.9p

-3.6%

LTV

33.2%

32.8%

1. MSCI, Capital Value growth on the portfolio

Q4 24 dividend

+15.4%

To 3.0pps, v Q4 '23 dividend

Q1 25 dividend

+18.8%

To 2.85pps, v Q1 '24 dividend

FY 25 dividend target

+17.6%

To 12pps

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Income Statement1

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Change

Net rental income

£177.1m

£146.8m

+20.6%

Administrative costs

£(19.7)m

£(16.5)m

Net Finance costs

£(36.8)m

£(29.9)m

EPRA Earnings

£121.6m

£101.1m

+20.3%

EPRA Earnings (pps)

10.9p

10.3p

+5.4%

Dividend (pps)

10.2p

9.5p

+7.4%

IFRS Reported Profit/(Loss)

£118.7m

£(506.3)m

Net rental income

+20.6%

+43.6% over 3 years

Income leakage

1.0%

Mar 23: 1.1%

EPRA cost ratio

11.6%

Guide 8% for FY25

Dividend cover

107%

Mar 23: 109%

1. Proportionally consolidated basis, unless otherwise stated

Balance Sheet1

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Property portfolio2

£6,003.4m

£2,993.8m

Cash

£114.1m

£36.5m

Debt

£(2,087.4)m

£(1,030.5)m

Fair value of derivatives

£32.6m

£11.1m

Other net Liabilities3

£(121.2)m

£(43.6)m

IFRS Shareholders' Funds

£3,941.5m

£1,967.3m

EPRA Adjustments

£(32.6)m

£(11.1)m

EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA)

£3,908.9m

£1,956.2m

EPRA NTA per share

191.7p

198.9p

Property revaluation

£(11)m

Corporate merger costs

£30m

LXI Adviser buy out costs

£27m

1.

Proportionally consolidated basis

2.

Excluding income strip, headleases and right of use assets

3.

Including income strip, headleases and right of use assets

Financing1

Refinancing re-aligns towards our preferred unsecured model

  • M&A activity added £1.2bn secured debt facilities
  • Refinancing activity into unsecured debt
    • Cancelled £625m of LXi's secured facilities
    • Replaced with £700m unsecured facilities, cheaper and longer debt
  • No key refinancing until FY26
  • £0.8bn undrawn facilities and cash

Debt maturity profile (£m)

800

Drawn

Undrawn

700

600

430

500

400

251

300

603

200

489

335

309

100

210

-

44

50

10

60

-

FY25

FY26

FY27

FY28

FY29

FY30

FY31

FY32

FY33

FY34+

Gross Debt

£2.1bn

From £1.0bn

Refinancing activity added

New Tier 1 lender

To our lending group

Lengthened maturity on

£675m

Of existing debt (+1yr)

1. Proportionally consolidated basis

Debt Metrics¹

Continued disciplined approach to capital structure

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

Total facilities

£2,790m

£1,408m

Gross Debt

£2,087m

£1,031m

Hedging2

100.0%

93.2%

Average maturity2

5.4 years

6.0 years

LTV

33.2%

32.8%

Average cost of debt

3.9%

3.4%

Interest Cover

4.5x

4.7x

  • Benefits of scale should enhance access to broader range of funding
    • Disciplined approach to capital structure
    • Considering benefits of a strong investment grade credit rating

Loan to Value

33%

In line with long term average

40 38

35

36

35

32

32

33

33

30

30

29

25

20

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

LXi cost of debt

5.3%

Refinanced at lower rates

1.

Proportionally consolidated basis

2.

Based on facilities drawn

Contracted Income Progression (£m)1

1. Net contracted rental income

