Full Year Results
Year Ended 31 March 2024
AGENDA
Highlights
Financial Review
Property Review
Outlook
Q&A
Overview
A transformational year but the approach remains the same
- Macro trends frame £6.0bn portfolio
- Real estate investors continue to pivot to strongest thematics
- Portfolio aligned to logistics, convenience, healthcare & hospitality
- Structural tailwinds determine real estate sector's winners and losers
- Focus on NNN and growing income driving long term performance
- Like for like income growth +5.5%, ERV growth +5.7%
- Total Property Return +4.7%
- Embedded reversion, minimum 7% rental growth over next 2 years1
- Disciplined and rational approach to capital allocation
- £2.9bn LXi portfolio acquired Mar 24;
- £285m CTPT acquired Aug 23; nearly half of non-core sold
- £185m sales in year, further £75m sold PPE
Portfolio
£6.0bn
From £3.0bn in Mar-23
Contracted Rent
£340m
From £145m in Mar-23
TPR outperformance
+570 bps
v MSCI All Property
Equivalent yield
6.3%
26bps yield expansion
1. Expected to be captured on rent reviews and regears to end FY26
Financial Highlights
Full Year to 31 March 2024
Income Statement
March 2024
March 2023
Change
EPRA Earnings
£121.6m
£101.1m
+20.3%
EPRA Earnings (pps)
10.9p
10.3p
+5.4%
Dividend (pps)
10.2p
9.5p
+7.4%
Balance Sheet
March 2024
March 2023
Portfolio value
£6.0bn
£3.0bn
-0.3% CVg1
EPRA NTA (pps)
191.7p
198.9p
-3.6%
LTV
33.2%
32.8%
1. MSCI, Capital Value growth on the portfolio
Q4 24 dividend
+15.4%
To 3.0pps, v Q4 '23 dividend
Q1 25 dividend
+18.8%
To 2.85pps, v Q1 '24 dividend
FY 25 dividend target
+17.6%
To 12pps
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Income Statement1
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Change
Net rental income
£177.1m
£146.8m
+20.6%
Administrative costs
£(19.7)m
£(16.5)m
Net Finance costs
£(36.8)m
£(29.9)m
EPRA Earnings
£121.6m
£101.1m
+20.3%
EPRA Earnings (pps)
10.9p
10.3p
+5.4%
Dividend (pps)
10.2p
9.5p
+7.4%
IFRS Reported Profit/(Loss)
£118.7m
£(506.3)m
Net rental income
+20.6%
+43.6% over 3 years
Income leakage
1.0%
Mar 23: 1.1%
EPRA cost ratio
11.6%
Guide 8% for FY25
Dividend cover
107%
Mar 23: 109%
1. Proportionally consolidated basis, unless otherwise stated
Balance Sheet1
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Property portfolio2
£6,003.4m
£2,993.8m
Cash
£114.1m
£36.5m
Debt
£(2,087.4)m
£(1,030.5)m
Fair value of derivatives
£32.6m
£11.1m
Other net Liabilities3
£(121.2)m
£(43.6)m
IFRS Shareholders' Funds
£3,941.5m
£1,967.3m
EPRA Adjustments
£(32.6)m
£(11.1)m
EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA)
£3,908.9m
£1,956.2m
EPRA NTA per share
191.7p
198.9p
Property revaluation
£(11)m
Corporate merger costs
£30m
LXI Adviser buy out costs
£27m
1.
Proportionally consolidated basis
2.
Excluding income strip, headleases and right of use assets
3.
Including income strip, headleases and right of use assets
Financing1
Refinancing re-aligns towards our preferred unsecured model
- M&A activity added £1.2bn secured debt facilities
- Refinancing activity into unsecured debt
- Cancelled £625m of LXi's secured facilities
- Replaced with £700m unsecured facilities, cheaper and longer debt
- No key refinancing until FY26
- £0.8bn undrawn facilities and cash
Debt maturity profile (£m)
800
Drawn
Undrawn
700
600
430
500
400
251
300
603
200
489
335
309
100
210
-
44
50
10
60
-
FY25
FY26
FY27
FY28
FY29
FY30
FY31
FY32
FY33
FY34+
Gross Debt
£2.1bn
From £1.0bn
Refinancing activity added
New Tier 1 lender
To our lending group
Lengthened maturity on
£675m
Of existing debt (+1yr)
1. Proportionally consolidated basis
Debt Metrics¹
Continued disciplined approach to capital structure
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
Total facilities
£2,790m
£1,408m
Gross Debt
£2,087m
£1,031m
Hedging2
100.0%
93.2%
Average maturity2
5.4 years
6.0 years
LTV
33.2%
32.8%
Average cost of debt
3.9%
3.4%
Interest Cover
4.5x
4.7x
- Benefits of scale should enhance access to broader range of funding
- Disciplined approach to capital structure
- Considering benefits of a strong investment grade credit rating
Loan to Value
33%
In line with long term average
40 38
35
36
35
32
32
33
33
30
30
29
25
20
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
LXi cost of debt
5.3%
Refinanced at lower rates
1.
Proportionally consolidated basis
2.
Based on facilities drawn
Contracted Income Progression (£m)1
1. Net contracted rental income
