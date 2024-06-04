LondonMetric Property Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The principal activity of the Company is to invest in commercial property, namely distribution and grocery-led long income. It owns and manages predominantly United Kingdom property specializing in logistics, healthcare, convenience, and leisure sectors. Its objective is to own and manage desirable real estate that can deliver reliable, repetitive and growing income-led total returns and outperform over the long term. Its assets consists of Ramsay Rivers Hospital, Sawbridgeworth; Alton Towers Park, Alton; Bedford Link, Bedford; Primark, Islip; Eddie Stobart, Dagenham, and Thorpe Park Egham, among others.

Sector Commercial REITs