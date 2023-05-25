LondonMetric Property : Investor Factsheet May 2023

LondonMetric has aligned its portfolio to assets that are aligned to structural shifts and technological change.

Since merger in 2013, LondonMetric has pivoted away from retail parks, office & London residential. It has significantly increased its logistics exposure, more recently growing its urban logistics weighting which now represents 43% of assets. Its long income portfolio is primarily grocery-led and the remainder essential/discount focused.

It employs a disciplined, patient and rational investment approach.