    LMP   GB00B4WFW713

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

(LMP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-05-25 am EDT
174.00 GBX   -2.52%
Londonmetric Property : Investor Factsheet May 2023
PU
Correction : Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property PLC
AQ
Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property PLC
PR
LondonMetric Property : Investor Factsheet May 2023

05/25/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
Investor Factsheet

May 2023

Convictionsectorcallswith strong focuson long and growingincome

  • FTSE 250 listed REIT that aims to deliver reliable, repetitive and growing income returns
  • Formed in 2013 through a merger of London & Stamford and Metric Property
  • £3.0 billion portfolio of logistics & grocery- led long income assets across 16m sq ft
  • Internally managed, management team eight largest shareholder
  • Strong occupier and property relationships shape portfolio decisions

Total Shareholder Return

(Rebased, 2013=100)

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Dividend

Key Shareholders

  • 9.5 pps

5.1% yield1

Blackrock

10.8%

109% cover

Norges

6.2%

Progressive

Rathbones

5.3%

Paid quarterly

Vanguard

5.0%

Scrip dividend alternative

State Street

3.7%

APG

3.7%

1. As at May 2023

Portfolio aligned to structurally supported sectors of distribution & long income

LondonMetric has aligned its portfolio to assets that are aligned to structural shifts and technological change.

Since merger in 2013, LondonMetric has pivoted away from retail parks, office & London residential. It has significantly increased its logistics exposure, more recently growing its urban logistics weighting which now represents 43% of assets. Its long income portfolio is primarily grocery-led and the remainder essential/discount focused.

It employs a disciplined, patient and rational investment approach.

Urban,

43.1%

£m

Distribution Grocery-

73.1% led long income,

23.8%

Regional,

19.6%

Mega,

10.4%

Other, 0.8%

Retail Parks, 2.3%

Distribution Exposure: £2.2bn

2,500

2,250

2,000

1,750

1,500

1,250

1,000

750

500

250

0

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Sustainable & growing income driving progressive dividend

Generating sustainable, repetitive and growing income to deliver a covered & progressive dividend.

Strong portfolio metrics reflect focus on:

Single-let real estate in attractive locations

Long leases with strong occupiers and

Contractual uplifts: 63%

Fixed

Uplift

Market 13.1%

Review

37.0%

RPI

Linked

high occupational contentment

CPI

30.4%

• Income growth, organically or through

contractual uplifts & asset management.

Linked

19.5%

Key Highlights over 12 months (FY 2023)

Strong operational performance driving earnings and dividend growth

  • EPRA earnings +8.1%, +2.9% pps basis

- Dividend +2.7%, 109% cover

    • LFL income +5.0%, +£7.8m p.a. rent
  • NTA (pps) -23.8%
    • ERV growth 8.4%, equivalent yields +107bps over the last 12 months.

EPRA Earning (pps)

11.0

10.0

9.0

8.0

7.0

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

-

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

www.londonmetric.com

Investment Activity (FY 2023)

65

45

25

£m

5

-15-35-55-75-95

-115

55.5

20.5

11.1

12.0

21.3

-

-29.0

-21.6

-6.2-26.0

-26.4

-60.6

-

102.7

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Logistics

Retail / Long Income

Total Acquisitions

+£120.4m

Total Disposals -£272.5m

Top 10 Occupiers (by income)

LMP Total Property Returns (v MSCI benchmark)1

Mar 2023 - 28%

Mar 2021 - 36%

200

180

Urban (+77%)

160

Regional (+62%)

140

LMP All (+46%)

Mega (+22%)

120

Long Income (+18%)

MSCI IPD2 (+10%)

100

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

  1. Source: MSCI, Rebased 2018 = 100.
  2. MSCI Benchmark

Portfolio breakdown, returns and asset management (FY2023)

Occupier activity delivered £8m pa rental uplift

- Lettings: £3.8m, WAULT 10 years

- Regears: £1.3m, Term extended by 5 years

- Rent reviews: £2.7m, Uplift +16% (urban: +21%)1

Rent reviews to deliver £11m pa over next two years

1.

Includes development assets in each category

1.

Includes all rent reviews on a 5-yearly equivalent basis

  1. Equivalent Yield (EY) on investment portfolio
  2. Source: MSCI/IPD. Developments included in relevant sectors

Patrick Vaughan

Chairman

Gareth Price

Andrew Jones

Chief Executive

Investor Relations & Sustainability

Martin McGann

Finance Director

One Curzon Street

Mark Stirling

Asset Director

London | W1J 5HB

Valentine Beresford

Investment Director

D +44 (0) 20 7484 9000

Andrew Smith

Strategy Director

gareth.price@londonmetric.com

Disclaimer

LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 18:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 145 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2023 -449 M -553 M -553 M
Net Debt 2023 1 114 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,60x
Yield 2023 5,32%
Capitalization 1 749 M 2 164 M 2 156 M
EV / Sales 2023 19,7x
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 178,50 GBX
Average target price 209,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Marc Jones Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Francis McGann Finance Director & Executive Director
Jackie Jessop Head-Finance
Patrick Lionel Vaughan Non-Executive Chairman
Valentine Tristram Beresford Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC3.60%2 164
PROLOGIS, INC.9.59%111 758
GOODMAN GROUP15.78%24 956
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-0.84%11 389
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.2.97%7 875
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.7.25%7 041
