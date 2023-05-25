LondonMetric Property : Investor Factsheet May 2023
Investor Factsheet
May 2023
Convictionsectorcallswith strong focuson long and growingincome
FTSE 250 listed REIT that aims to deliver reliable, repetitive and growing income returns
Formed in 2013 through a merger of London & Stamford and Metric Property
£3.0 billion portfolio of logistics & grocery- led long income assets across 16m sq ft
Internally managed, management team eight largest shareholder
Strong occupier and property relationships shape portfolio decisions
Total Shareholder Return
(Rebased, 2013=100)
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Dividend
Key Shareholders
9.5 pps
•
5.1% yield1
Blackrock
10.8%
109% cover
•
Norges
6.2%
•
Progressive
Rathbones
5.3%
•
Paid quarterly
Vanguard
5.0%
•
Scrip dividend alternative
State Street
3.7%
APG
3.7%
1. As at May 2023
Portfolio aligned to structurally supported sectors of distribution & long income
LondonMetric has aligned its portfolio to assets that are aligned to structural shifts and technological change.
Since merger in 2013, LondonMetric has pivoted away from retail parks, office & London residential. It has significantly increased its logistics exposure, more recently growing its urban logistics weighting which now represents 43% of assets. Its long income portfolio is primarily grocery-led and the remainder essential/discount focused.
It employs a disciplined, patient and rational investment approach.
Urban,
43.1%
£m
Distribution Grocery-
73.1% led long income,
23.8%
Regional,
19.6%
Mega,
10.4%
Other, 0.8%
Retail Parks, 2.3%
Distribution Exposure: £2.2bn
2,500
2,250
2,000
1,750
1,500
1,250
1,000
750
500
250
0
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Sustainable & growing income driving progressive dividend
Generating sustainable, repetitive and growing income to deliver a covered & progressive dividend.
Strong portfolio metrics reflect focus on:
•
Single-let real estate in attractive locations
•
Long leases with strong occupiers and
Contractual uplifts: 63%
Fixed
Uplift
Market 13.1%
Review
37.0%
RPI
Linked
high occupational contentment
CPI
30.4%
• Income growth, organically or through
contractual uplifts & asset management.
Linked
19.5%
Key Highlights over 12 months (FY 2023)
• Strong operational performance driving earnings and dividend growth
EPRA earnings +8.1%, +2.9% pps basis
- Dividend +2.7%, 109% cover
LFL income +5.0%, +£7.8m p.a. rent
NTA (pps) -23.8%
ERV growth 8.4%, equivalent yields +107bps over the last 12 months.
EPRA Earning (pps)
11.0
10.0
9.0
8.0
7.0
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
-
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Investment Activity (FY 2023)
65
45
25
£m
5
-15-35-55-75-95
-115
55.5
20.5
11.1
12.0
21.3
-
-29.0
-21.6
-6.2-26.0
-26.4
-60.6
-
102.7
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Logistics
Retail / Long Income
Total Acquisitions
+£120.4m
Total Disposals -£272.5m
Top 10 Occupiers (by income)
LMP Total Property Returns (v MSCI benchmark)1
Mar 2023 - 28%
Mar 2021 - 36%
200
180
Urban (+77%)
160
Regional (+62%)
140
LMP All (+46%)
Mega (+22%)
120
Long Income (+18%)
MSCI IPD2 (+10%)
100
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Source: MSCI, Rebased 2018 = 100.
MSCI Benchmark
Portfolio breakdown, returns and asset management (FY2023)
Occupier activity delivered £8m pa rental uplift
- Lettings: £3.8m, WAULT 10 years
- Regears: £1.3m, Term extended by 5 years
- Rent reviews: £2.7m, Uplift +16% (urban: +21%)1
Rent reviews to deliver £11m pa over next two years
1.
Includes development assets in each category
1.
Includes all rent reviews on a 5-yearly equivalent basis
Equivalent Yield (EY) on investment portfolio
Source: MSCI/IPD. Developments included in relevant sectors
