Investor Factsheet
November 2023
Convictionsectorcallswith strong focuson long and growingincome
- FTSE 250 listed REIT that aims to deliver reliable, repetitive and growing income returns
- Formed in 2013 through a merger of London & Stamford and Metric Property
- £3.2 billion portfolio of logistics & grocery- led long income assets across 17m sq ft
- Internally managed, management team material shareholder
- Strong occupier and property relationships shape portfolio decisions
1. As at November 2023
Market Cap1
£2.0bn
Share Price1
182p
P/E Ratio1
17.5x
P/NAV1,
-9%
Shares in Issue1
1,090m
Dividend
- 9.8 pps (FY24 analyst estimate)
- 5.3% yield1
- 109% cover
- Progressive and paid quarterly
- Scrip dividend alternative
Total Shareholder Return
(Rebased, 2013=100)
400
350
Dividend
Share price
300
250
200
150
100
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
2024
Key Shareholders
Blackrock
11.0%
Norges
5.6%
Rathbones
5.0%
5.0%
Vanguard
Franklin resources
3.6%
Legal & General
3.3%
Portfolio aligned to structurally supported sectors of distribution & long income
LondonMetric has aligned its portfolio to assets that are aligned to structural shifts and technological change.
Since merger in 2013, LondonMetric has pivoted away from retail parks, office & London residential. It has significantly increased its logistics exposure, more recently growing its urban logistics weighting which represents 43% of assets. Its long income portfolio is primarily grocery-led and essential/discount focused.
It employs a disciplined, patient and rational investment approach.
Urban,
Distribution Exposure: £2.3bn
£m
43.4%
2,500
2,250
2,000
Distribution
Long
1,750
72.4%
Income,
1,500
23.5%
1,250
Regional,
1,000
18.9%
750
Mega,
500
10.1%
Office, 1.7%
250
Retail Parks, 2.4%
0
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Sustainable & growing income driving progressive dividend
Generating sustainable, repetitive and growing income to deliver a covered & progressive dividend.
Strong portfolio metrics reflect focus on:
- Single-letreal estate in attractive locations
- Long leases with strong occupiers and high occupational contentment
- Income growth, organically or through contractual uplifts & asset management.
WAULT
Contractual income uplifts
Occupancy
Gross to Net Income
Equivalent Yield
EPC A-C rated
11.3 yrs
Expected embedded reversion (£m)*
15.0
59%
3.1
of income
10.0
2.0
8.0
99%
4.9
5.0
99%
5.0
7.0
5.6%
0.0
H2 24 & FY 25
FY26
Total
Market Reviews
Contractual reviews
86%
*£15m rental growth from portfolio events up to FY 26
Key Highlights over 6 months to Sept-23 (HY 2024)
- Strong operational performance driving earnings and dividend growth
- EPRA earnings +5.8%, +2.1% pps basis
- Dividend +4.3%, 109% cover
- Successfully completed acquisition of CT Property Trust's £285m portfolio
- NTA (pps) +0.4%
- ERVg 1.8%, Equivalent yields +10bps
- LTV fallen from 32.8% to 29.5% mainly due to sales
EPRA Earnings (pps)
5.25p
EPRA Earning (pps)
12.0
EPRA NTA (pps)
199.6p
H1
H2
10.0
Accounting Return (6m)
+2.8%
8.0
EPRA Cost Ratio
11.5%
6.0
4.0
Loan to Value
29.5%
2.0
Debt Maturity
6.2yrs
Cost of Finance
3.3%
-
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
www.londonmetric.com
Investment Activity
£2.0bn Since 2020
700
Acquisitions
575
500
Disposals
£442m YTD 24
300
245
285
120
100
-100
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
-159
-208
-157
-300
-273
Top 10 Occupiers (by income)
Asset Management
Our occupier activity in H1 added £3.6m pa rent
- Lettings/regears: +£1.4m, +28% on regears, 13 years
- Rent reviews:
+£2.2m, +19% (Urban logistics +35%)
- LFL income +2.9% (over 6 month period)
Significant embedded reversion on portfolio
- 26% reversion on logistics assets
- £15m income uplift expected on regears and rent reviews due up to March 2026
LMP Total Property Returns (v MSCI benchmark)1
Primark
Amazon
Argos
THG
Eddie Stobart
Currys
Odeon
DFS
Tesco
Movianto
3.8%
4.1%
3.1%
3.4%
2.7%
2.9%
2.6%
2.9%
2.6%
2.8%
2.4%
2.7%
2.4%
2.5%
2.1%
2.3%
1.9%
1.3%
1.8%
2.0%
Sep 2023 - 25%
Mar 2023 - 28%
210.0
190.0
Urban
+77.3%
170.0
Regional
+61.2%
150.0
LMP All
+51.2%
Long
130.0
Income
+27.6%
Mega
+20.2%
110.0
IPD2
+8.3%
90.0
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
H1 FY24
- Source: MSCI, Rebased 2018 = 100.
- MSCI Benchmark
Portfolio breakdown and return (over 6 months)
30 Sept 2023
Value1
EY2
EY mvmt
TPR3 H1
ERVg (%)
(£m)
(%)
(bps)
(%)
Urban
1,369
5.3
7
3.6
2.7
Regional
590
5.5
11
3.1
1.7
Mega
314
5.5
9
3.0
2.9
All Distribution
2,273
5.3
8
3.4
2.4
Long Income
744
5.9
16
2.2
0.2
All Portfolio
3,169
5.6
10
3.2
1.8
- Includes development assets in each category
- Equivalent Yield (EY) on investment portfolio
- Source: MSCI/IPD. Developments included in relevant sectors
Management Team
Further Information
Alistair Elliot
Chairman
Gareth Price
Andrew Jones
Chief Executive
Investor Relations & Sustainability
Martin McGann
Finance Director
One Curzon Street
Mark Stirling
Asset Director
London | W1J 5HB
Valentine Beresford
Investment Director
D +44 (0) 20 7484 9000
Andrew Smith
Strategy Director
gareth.price@londonmetric.com
