November 2023

Convictionsectorcallswith strong focuson long and growingincome

  • FTSE 250 listed REIT that aims to deliver reliable, repetitive and growing income returns
  • Formed in 2013 through a merger of London & Stamford and Metric Property
  • £3.2 billion portfolio of logistics & grocery- led long income assets across 17m sq ft
  • Internally managed, management team material shareholder
  • Strong occupier and property relationships shape portfolio decisions

1. As at November 2023

Market Cap1

£2.0bn

Share Price1

182p

P/E Ratio1

17.5x

P/NAV1,

-9%

Shares in Issue1

1,090m

Dividend

  • 9.8 pps (FY24 analyst estimate)
  • 5.3% yield1
  • 109% cover
  • Progressive and paid quarterly
  • Scrip dividend alternative

Total Shareholder Return

(Rebased, 2013=100)

400

350

Dividend

Share price

300

250

200

150

100

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

2024

Key Shareholders

Blackrock

11.0%

Norges

5.6%

Rathbones

5.0%

5.0%

Vanguard

Franklin resources

3.6%

Legal & General

3.3%

Portfolio aligned to structurally supported sectors of distribution & long income

LondonMetric has aligned its portfolio to assets that are aligned to structural shifts and technological change.

Since merger in 2013, LondonMetric has pivoted away from retail parks, office & London residential. It has significantly increased its logistics exposure, more recently growing its urban logistics weighting which represents 43% of assets. Its long income portfolio is primarily grocery-led and essential/discount focused.

It employs a disciplined, patient and rational investment approach.

Urban,

Distribution Exposure: £2.3bn

£m

43.4%

2,500

2,250

2,000

Distribution

Long

1,750

72.4%

Income,

1,500

23.5%

1,250

Regional,

1,000

18.9%

750

Mega,

500

10.1%

Office, 1.7%

250

Retail Parks, 2.4%

0

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

Sustainable & growing income driving progressive dividend

Generating sustainable, repetitive and growing income to deliver a covered & progressive dividend.

Strong portfolio metrics reflect focus on:

  • Single-letreal estate in attractive locations
  • Long leases with strong occupiers and high occupational contentment
  • Income growth, organically or through contractual uplifts & asset management.

WAULT

Contractual income uplifts

Occupancy

Gross to Net Income

Equivalent Yield

EPC A-C rated

11.3 yrs

Expected embedded reversion (£m)*

15.0

59%

3.1

of income

10.0

2.0

8.0

99%

4.9

5.0

99%

5.0

7.0

5.6%

0.0

H2 24 & FY 25

FY26

Total

Market Reviews

Contractual reviews

86%

*£15m rental growth from portfolio events up to FY 26

Key Highlights over 6 months to Sept-23 (HY 2024)

  • Strong operational performance driving earnings and dividend growth
    • EPRA earnings +5.8%, +2.1% pps basis
    • Dividend +4.3%, 109% cover
    • Successfully completed acquisition of CT Property Trust's £285m portfolio
  • NTA (pps) +0.4%
    • ERVg 1.8%, Equivalent yields +10bps
    • LTV fallen from 32.8% to 29.5% mainly due to sales

EPRA Earnings (pps)

5.25p

EPRA Earning (pps)

12.0

EPRA NTA (pps)

199.6p

H1

H2

10.0

Accounting Return (6m)

+2.8%

8.0

EPRA Cost Ratio

11.5%

6.0

4.0

Loan to Value

29.5%

2.0

Debt Maturity

6.2yrs

Cost of Finance

3.3%

-

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Investment Activity

£2.0bn Since 2020

700

Acquisitions

575

500

Disposals

£442m YTD 24

300

245

285

120

100

-100

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

-159

-208

-157

-300

-273

Top 10 Occupiers (by income)

Asset Management

Our occupier activity in H1 added £3.6m pa rent

  • Lettings/regears: +£1.4m, +28% on regears, 13 years

- Rent reviews:

+£2.2m, +19% (Urban logistics +35%)

  • LFL income +2.9% (over 6 month period)

Significant embedded reversion on portfolio

  • 26% reversion on logistics assets
  • £15m income uplift expected on regears and rent reviews due up to March 2026

LMP Total Property Returns (v MSCI benchmark)1

Primark

Amazon

Argos

THG

Eddie Stobart

Currys

Odeon

DFS

Tesco

Movianto

3.8%

4.1%

3.1%

3.4%

2.7%

2.9%

2.6%

2.9%

2.6%

2.8%

2.4%

2.7%

2.4%

2.5%

2.1%

2.3%

1.9%

1.3%

1.8%

2.0%

Sep 2023 - 25%

Mar 2023 - 28%

210.0

190.0

Urban

+77.3%

170.0

Regional

+61.2%

150.0

LMP All

+51.2%

Long

130.0

Income

+27.6%

Mega

+20.2%

110.0

IPD2

+8.3%

90.0

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

H1 FY24

  1. Source: MSCI, Rebased 2018 = 100.
  2. MSCI Benchmark

Portfolio breakdown and return (over 6 months)

30 Sept 2023

Value1

EY2

EY mvmt

TPR3 H1

ERVg (%)

(£m)

(%)

(bps)

(%)

Urban

1,369

5.3

7

3.6

2.7

Regional

590

5.5

11

3.1

1.7

Mega

314

5.5

9

3.0

2.9

All Distribution

2,273

5.3

8

3.4

2.4

Long Income

744

5.9

16

2.2

0.2

All Portfolio

3,169

5.6

10

3.2

1.8

  1. Includes development assets in each category
  2. Equivalent Yield (EY) on investment portfolio
  3. Source: MSCI/IPD. Developments included in relevant sectors

Management Team

Further Information

Alistair Elliot

Chairman

Gareth Price

Andrew Jones

Chief Executive

Investor Relations & Sustainability

Martin McGann

Finance Director

One Curzon Street

Mark Stirling

Asset Director

London | W1J 5HB

Valentine Beresford

Investment Director

D +44 (0) 20 7484 9000

Andrew Smith

Strategy Director

gareth.price@londonmetric.com

