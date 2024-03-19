LondonMetric Investor Presentation
March 2024
LondonMetric - Overview
Embracing the net lease model
• Leading NNN lease UK REIT, portfolio grown to £6.2bn with M&A
Market cap
£3.9bn
- LXi REIT: +£3.0bn in March 24
- CT Property: +£0.3bn in August 23
- Structural thematics shape portfolio
- 93% in logistics, convenience, entertainment, leisure and healthcare
- Strong exposure to assets that are mission critical to occupiers
- Exceptional income longevity & certainty of income growth
- Sector leading WAULT of 19 years, FRI leases & 99% occupancy
- Contractual reviews on c.80% of rent, material uplifts on market reviews
Following merger with LXi REIT
Fourth largest UK REIT by NTA (£bn)
12.0
10.0
8.0
6.0
4.1
4.0
2.0
2.18
1.96
0.0
DLN UTG SHC BBOX HMSO GRI BYG LMP SAFE LXI GPE
SGRO LAND BLND
PF LMP
- Highly efficient & internally managed structure, well capitalised
- Sector leading EPRA cost ratio of 7-8%1, c.45 employees
- Internally managed, top six shareholder (management 3.4%)
- Conservative financing, no material refinancings until FY 26
Dividend growth targeted (FY24)
+7.4% to 10.2p
9th years of progression with
accelerated earnings & dividend growth expected from LXi
1.
Target
2
2.
Combined metric as of Sep-23
Investment Strategy
Focused on emerging consumer behaviour
Logistics
Entertainment
-
Leisure
Convenience
Healthcare
Disruptive technologies driving modern shopping habits Continued occupier and investment demand
Logistics remains our leading sector & strongest conviction call
Economic & generational shifts driving memories over material things
High barriers to entry to replicate exclusive & rare real estate
Real return driven by long leases & high exposure to indexation
Urbanisation creating busy lifestyles & need for convenience Convenience, essentials and value continue to win out Operationally light assets with long & strong income characteristics
Demographics & ageing population drives health consciousness Hospitals providing essential healthcare, reducing waiting lists Delivering fit for purpose, modern long let real estate
Online Retail by 2027
30%1
Up from 26% in 2023
Staycations
+35%4
Between 2015 and 2022
Convenience Sales Growth
+24%2
To £60 billion by 2028
UK Pensioners Growth
+28%3
From 2020 to 2045
1.
Estimate of online retail penetration in the UK; Statista.
3
2.
Estimate of growth in UK convenience channel from 2023 to 2028; IGD.
3.
National population projections; ONS.
4.
Estimate of average number of domestic holidays per person in the UK ; Statista.
Our Portfolio
Aligned to online shopping, convenience, healthcare and staycation with income longevity and growth
Structurally Aligned Portfolio
Reliable, Repetitive & Growing Income
Entertainment &
Assets
582
CPI
Leisure, 21%
Convenience,
RPI
Linked,
17%
GAV
29%
£6.2bn
Linked,
Logistics
28%
Contractual
Urban,
weighting
Healthcare,
Net Initial Yield1
uplifts on
24%
41%
5.4%
81% of rent
14%
Market
Review,
Other,
Contracted Rent
19%
Fixed,
Regional, Mega,
£347m
7%
24%
11%
6%
Strong track record in capital allocation, asset recycling & active management
Continue to reposition parts of the portfolio: £0.2bn sold over last year (£1.0bn over 5 years) Emphasis on growing exposure to logistics, our strongest conviction call
Enlarged scale giving access to new opportunities of scale
WAULT
19 years
Occupancy
99%
Gross to Net income ratio
99.6%
Annual Reviews
42%
1. LXI EPRA NIY of 6.0% combined with LMP EPRA Topped-Up NIY of 4.8%
4
Top Assets and Occupiers
Top 10 assets constitute c. 20% of enlarged portfolio
Top 10 Assets - 20%
Top Six Assets
Location
Valuation
Ramsay Rivers Hospital, Healthcare
Alton Towers, Entertainment
Bedford Link, Logistics
£6.2bn
Thorpe Park, Entertainment
Primark, Islip, Logistics
GAV
Eddie Stobart, Dagenham, Logistics
Ramsay Springfield Hospital, Healthcare
Heide Park, Soltau, Entertainment
Argos, Bedford, Logistics
THG, Warrington, Logistics
Top 10 Tenants - 37%
Ramsay Health Care UK
10.7%
Operations Ltd
Merlin Attractions Operations
Limited
10.7%
Travelodge Hotels Limited
6.2%
Primark Stores Limited
1.7%
Amazon UK Services Ltd.
£347m
1.4%
Q
Limited
Contracted Rent
1.3%
Europe Holdings Limited
1.3%
Argos Limited
1.2%
The HUT.com Limited
1.2%
Stobart Limited
1.2%
Ramsay Rivers
Hospital,£175-200m
Sawbridgeworth
Alton Towers Park,
£150-175m
Alton
Bedford Link,
£125-150m
Bedford
Primark,
£100-125m
Islip
Eddie Stobart,
£100-125m
Dagenham
Thorpe Park
£100-125m
Egham
5
Merger with LXi REIT plc
Transformational deal creating the UK's NNN lease REIT
- Recommended all-share merger completed March 2024
- LXi 46% of enlarged group, c.£1.8bn equity value
- Adjusted NTA to adjusted NTA1 approach
- NTA discount of 4.0%2
- Acquired external manager for £26m3
- Equates to c.2 years' management fee
- Senior Management replaced
Portfolio
Rent reviews
Market
Other
Logistics
Review
10%
8%
2%
Convenience
CPI Linked
Fixed Uplift
34%
Entertain
12%
39% Contracted
ment
£3.0
22%
Rent
billion
£188m
Leisure
Healthcare
RPI
28%
20%
Linked
25%
WAULT: 26 years
EPRA NIY: 6.0%
Rationale
1
Creation of the UK's Leading Triple Net Lease
REIT - New UK Major
2
Combined £6.2 Billion Portfolio1 in Structurally
Supported Sectors
3
Portfolio Aligned to NNN Thematic - Mission
Critical and Key Operating Assets
4
Substantial Cost and Operating Synergies
targeting EPRA cost ratio of 7-8%
5
Internally Managed with Deep Real Estate
Experience and Strong Shareholder Alignment
6
Capital Structure with Scale, Liquidity, Cheaper
Debt and staggered debt maturities
7
Platform to Access New Opportunities of Scale
8
Underscores Ambition to Grow Our Earnings
and Unlock Shareholder Value
1.
Adjusted for fair value of debt and derivatives, potential liabilities in respect of German taxation and the termination of LXi's management contract
6
2.
When applying the 0.55x exchange ratio to the LMP Rolled-Forward Unaudited EPRA NTA at 31 December 2023 of 195.4p
3.
Plus up to an additional £4m based on future performance
Merger with CT Property Trust
Opportunistic transaction adding a highly complementary portfolio
- Recommended all-share merger completed August 2023
- CTPT 10% of enlarged group, c.£0.2bn equity value
- NTA to NTA approach
- NTA discount of 6.3%1
- External management contracted terminated post completion
Transaction Rationale
1
Highly Complementary Portfolio, adding
materially to urban logistics portfolio
2
Attractive 21% LTV with £31m cash and low
financing costs
3
Earnings accretive through economies of
scale, cost synergies & rental growth potential
Portfolio2
Other
22%
£0.3 Logistics
billion3 56%
Convenience
22%
WAULT: 6 years
- Based on March 2023 NTAs
- As reported at time of merger
- Long income assets reclassified as convenience
- As reported at LMP HY 24 results
Rent reviews4
RPI/CPI/Fixed
Uplift 14%
Contracted
Rent
£18m
Market Review
86%
Reversionary yield: 6.5%
Activity and potential
- c.£32m non-core assets sold:
- materially above underwrite
- 62% of logistics and convenience rent up for review by March 2026
- +23% reversion on logistics:
- +£1.8m p.a. rent by end FY 26
- Potential near term regears on convenience assets
7
Strong Capital Structure
New facilities signed with LXi transaction allowed us to retain our unsecured debt structure on improved terms
•
£675m of facilities refinanced pre-LXi deal
As at Sep-23
Combined
LXi
LMP
•
£700m of new unsecured facilities with LXi deal
Total Facilities
£2,792m
£1,297m
£1,420m
Gross Debt
£2,052m
£1,271m
£975m
• £140m term loan, maturing 20261
Hedged / Capped
100%
100%
99.5%
• £560m RCF, maturing 20282 (c. 50% drawn in March)
LTV
31%
34%4
29.5%
•
Replaces £625m3 of LXi's secured facilities
Av. Cost of Debt
3.9%
5.3%5
3.3%
Average Maturity
6 years
5 years
6 years
• Improved cost of debt, no key refinancing until FY26
Interest Cover
3.8x
3.2x
4.6x
•
Significant undrawn facilities post completion
Net Debt / EBITDA6
7.2x
6.7x
7.7x
- Continued disciplined approach to capital structure
- Benefits of increased scale should enhance access to a broader range of funding sources
Source: Company Information.
Note: Combined is pro forma for disposal of Travelodge properties, excluding impact of transaction costs.
- Subject to a 1-year extension option, at Lenders' discretion.
- Subject to two 1-year extension options, at Lenders' discretion.
- £60m facility (maturing December 2026), £250m term loan (maturing January 2026); Travelodge portfolio sale subject to ALAs which will reduce committed amount of facility once sale completes, £315m term loan and RCF Facilities (maturing January 2028).
4.
As announced on 8 January 2024.
8
5.
Calculated on a like for like basis including the amortisation of prepaid finance costs.
6.
EBITDA based on FFO.
Debt Maturity Profile
The enlarged Group benefits from a smoothed and extended debt maturity profile
9
Asset Management Activity FY 24
£7m of additional income captured so far in FY24 from asset management
- +£3.6m pa rent added in H1
-
Rent reviews: +£2.2m,
+19%1
- Lettings/regears: +£1.4m,
+28% on regears
-
+43% on open market logistics reviews
• +£3.3m pa rent added so far in H2
- Rent reviews: +£2.5m, +21%1
- Lettings/regears: +£0.8m, +32% on regears
- +37% on open market logistics reviews
•
26% reversionary potential on logistics assets2
300kwp Solar PV & Battery storage at Bicester
•
Asset management improving estate
- 2MWp solar added in FY24 across 4 assets
- Improving EPCs & progressing Net Zero
1.
Includes all rent reviews on a 5-yearly equivalent basis
10
2.
As reported at LMP half year results
