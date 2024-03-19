LondonMetric Investor Presentation

March 2024

LondonMetric - Overview

Embracing the net lease model

Leading NNN lease UK REIT, portfolio grown to £6.2bn with M&A

Market cap

£3.9bn

    • LXi REIT: +£3.0bn in March 24
    • CT Property: +£0.3bn in August 23
  • Structural thematics shape portfolio
    • 93% in logistics, convenience, entertainment, leisure and healthcare
    • Strong exposure to assets that are mission critical to occupiers
  • Exceptional income longevity & certainty of income growth
    • Sector leading WAULT of 19 years, FRI leases & 99% occupancy
    • Contractual reviews on c.80% of rent, material uplifts on market reviews

Following merger with LXi REIT

Fourth largest UK REIT by NTA (£bn)

12.0

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.1

4.0

2.0

2.18

1.96

0.0

DLN UTG SHC BBOX HMSO GRI BYG LMP SAFE LXI GPE

SGRO LAND BLND

PF LMP

  • Highly efficient & internally managed structure, well capitalised
    • Sector leading EPRA cost ratio of 7-8%1, c.45 employees
    • Internally managed, top six shareholder (management 3.4%)
    • Conservative financing, no material refinancings until FY 26

Dividend growth targeted (FY24)

+7.4% to 10.2p

9th years of progression with

accelerated earnings & dividend growth expected from LXi

1.

Target

2

2.

Combined metric as of Sep-23

Investment Strategy

Focused on emerging consumer behaviour

Logistics

Entertainment

  • Leisure
    Convenience
    Healthcare

Disruptive technologies driving modern shopping habits Continued occupier and investment demand

Logistics remains our leading sector & strongest conviction call

Economic & generational shifts driving memories over material things

High barriers to entry to replicate exclusive & rare real estate

Real return driven by long leases & high exposure to indexation

Urbanisation creating busy lifestyles & need for convenience Convenience, essentials and value continue to win out Operationally light assets with long & strong income characteristics

Demographics & ageing population drives health consciousness Hospitals providing essential healthcare, reducing waiting lists Delivering fit for purpose, modern long let real estate

Online Retail by 2027

30%1

Up from 26% in 2023

Staycations

+35%4

Between 2015 and 2022

Convenience Sales Growth

+24%2

To £60 billion by 2028

UK Pensioners Growth

+28%3

From 2020 to 2045

1.

Estimate of online retail penetration in the UK; Statista.

3

2.

Estimate of growth in UK convenience channel from 2023 to 2028; IGD.

3.

National population projections; ONS.

4.

Estimate of average number of domestic holidays per person in the UK ; Statista.

Our Portfolio

Aligned to online shopping, convenience, healthcare and staycation with income longevity and growth

Structurally Aligned Portfolio

Reliable, Repetitive & Growing Income

Entertainment &

Assets

582

CPI

Leisure, 21%

Convenience,

RPI

Linked,

17%

GAV

29%

£6.2bn

Linked,

Logistics

28%

Contractual

Urban,

weighting

Healthcare,

Net Initial Yield1

uplifts on

24%

41%

5.4%

81% of rent

14%

Market

Review,

Other,

Contracted Rent

19%

Fixed,

Regional, Mega,

£347m

7%

24%

11%

6%

Strong track record in capital allocation, asset recycling & active management

Continue to reposition parts of the portfolio: £0.2bn sold over last year (£1.0bn over 5 years) Emphasis on growing exposure to logistics, our strongest conviction call

Enlarged scale giving access to new opportunities of scale

WAULT

19 years

Occupancy

99%

Gross to Net income ratio

99.6%

Annual Reviews

42%

1. LXI EPRA NIY of 6.0% combined with LMP EPRA Topped-Up NIY of 4.8%

4

Top Assets and Occupiers

Top 10 assets constitute c. 20% of enlarged portfolio

Top 10 Assets - 20%

Top Six Assets

Location

Valuation

Ramsay Rivers Hospital, Healthcare

Alton Towers, Entertainment

Bedford Link, Logistics

£6.2bn

Thorpe Park, Entertainment

Primark, Islip, Logistics

GAV

Eddie Stobart, Dagenham, Logistics

Ramsay Springfield Hospital, Healthcare

Heide Park, Soltau, Entertainment

Argos, Bedford, Logistics

THG, Warrington, Logistics

Top 10 Tenants - 37%

Ramsay Health Care UK

10.7%

Operations Ltd

Merlin Attractions Operations

Limited

10.7%

Travelodge Hotels Limited

6.2%

Primark Stores Limited

1.7%

Amazon UK Services Ltd.

£347m

1.4%

Q

Limited

Contracted Rent

1.3%

Europe Holdings Limited

1.3%

Argos Limited

1.2%

The HUT.com Limited

1.2%

Stobart Limited

1.2%

Ramsay Rivers

Hospital,£175-200m

Sawbridgeworth

Alton Towers Park,

£150-175m

Alton

Bedford Link,

£125-150m

Bedford

Primark,

£100-125m

Islip

Eddie Stobart,

£100-125m

Dagenham

Thorpe Park

£100-125m

Egham

5

Merger with LXi REIT plc

Transformational deal creating the UK's NNN lease REIT

  • Recommended all-share merger completed March 2024
    • LXi 46% of enlarged group, c.£1.8bn equity value
  • Adjusted NTA to adjusted NTA1 approach
    • NTA discount of 4.0%2
  • Acquired external manager for £26m3
    • Equates to c.2 years' management fee
    • Senior Management replaced

Portfolio

Rent reviews

Market

Other

Logistics

Review

10%

8%

2%

Convenience

CPI Linked

Fixed Uplift

34%

Entertain

12%

39% Contracted

ment

£3.0

22%

Rent

billion

£188m

Leisure

Healthcare

RPI

28%

20%

Linked

25%

WAULT: 26 years

EPRA NIY: 6.0%

Rationale

1

Creation of the UK's Leading Triple Net Lease

REIT - New UK Major

2

Combined £6.2 Billion Portfolio1 in Structurally

Supported Sectors

3

Portfolio Aligned to NNN Thematic - Mission

Critical and Key Operating Assets

4

Substantial Cost and Operating Synergies

targeting EPRA cost ratio of 7-8%

5

Internally Managed with Deep Real Estate

Experience and Strong Shareholder Alignment

6

Capital Structure with Scale, Liquidity, Cheaper

Debt and staggered debt maturities

7

Platform to Access New Opportunities of Scale

8

Underscores Ambition to Grow Our Earnings

and Unlock Shareholder Value

1.

Adjusted for fair value of debt and derivatives, potential liabilities in respect of German taxation and the termination of LXi's management contract

6

2.

When applying the 0.55x exchange ratio to the LMP Rolled-Forward Unaudited EPRA NTA at 31 December 2023 of 195.4p

3.

Plus up to an additional £4m based on future performance

Merger with CT Property Trust

Opportunistic transaction adding a highly complementary portfolio

  • Recommended all-share merger completed August 2023
    • CTPT 10% of enlarged group, c.£0.2bn equity value
  • NTA to NTA approach
    • NTA discount of 6.3%1
  • External management contracted terminated post completion

Transaction Rationale

1

Highly Complementary Portfolio, adding

materially to urban logistics portfolio

2

Attractive 21% LTV with £31m cash and low

financing costs

3

Earnings accretive through economies of

scale, cost synergies & rental growth potential

Portfolio2

Other

22%

£0.3 Logistics

billion3 56%

Convenience

22%

WAULT: 6 years

  1. Based on March 2023 NTAs
  2. As reported at time of merger
  3. Long income assets reclassified as convenience
  4. As reported at LMP HY 24 results

Rent reviews4

RPI/CPI/Fixed

Uplift 14%

Contracted

Rent

£18m

Market Review

86%

Reversionary yield: 6.5%

Activity and potential

  • c.£32m non-core assets sold:
    • materially above underwrite
  • 62% of logistics and convenience rent up for review by March 2026
  • +23% reversion on logistics:
    • +£1.8m p.a. rent by end FY 26
  • Potential near term regears on convenience assets

7

Strong Capital Structure

New facilities signed with LXi transaction allowed us to retain our unsecured debt structure on improved terms

£675m of facilities refinanced pre-LXi deal

As at Sep-23

Combined

LXi

LMP

£700m of new unsecured facilities with LXi deal

Total Facilities

£2,792m

£1,297m

£1,420m

Gross Debt

£2,052m

£1,271m

£975m

£140m term loan, maturing 20261

Hedged / Capped

100%

100%

99.5%

£560m RCF, maturing 20282 (c. 50% drawn in March)

LTV

31%

34%4

29.5%

Replaces £625m3 of LXi's secured facilities

Av. Cost of Debt

3.9%

5.3%5

3.3%

Average Maturity

6 years

5 years

6 years

Improved cost of debt, no key refinancing until FY26

Interest Cover

3.8x

3.2x

4.6x

Significant undrawn facilities post completion

Net Debt / EBITDA6

7.2x

6.7x

7.7x

  • Continued disciplined approach to capital structure
    • Benefits of increased scale should enhance access to a broader range of funding sources

Source: Company Information.

Note: Combined is pro forma for disposal of Travelodge properties, excluding impact of transaction costs.

  1. Subject to a 1-year extension option, at Lenders' discretion.
  2. Subject to two 1-year extension options, at Lenders' discretion.
  3. £60m facility (maturing December 2026), £250m term loan (maturing January 2026); Travelodge portfolio sale subject to ALAs which will reduce committed amount of facility once sale completes, £315m term loan and RCF Facilities (maturing January 2028).

4.

As announced on 8 January 2024.

8

5.

Calculated on a like for like basis including the amortisation of prepaid finance costs.

6.

EBITDA based on FFO.

Debt Maturity Profile

The enlarged Group benefits from a smoothed and extended debt maturity profile

9

Asset Management Activity FY 24

£7m of additional income captured so far in FY24 from asset management

  • +£3.6m pa rent added in H1

-

Rent reviews: +£2.2m,

+19%1

- Lettings/regears: +£1.4m,

+28% on regears

-

+43% on open market logistics reviews

+£3.3m pa rent added so far in H2

- Rent reviews: +£2.5m, +21%1

- Lettings/regears: +£0.8m, +32% on regears

- +37% on open market logistics reviews

26% reversionary potential on logistics assets2

300kwp Solar PV & Battery storage at Bicester

Asset management improving estate

- 2MWp solar added in FY24 across 4 assets

- Improving EPCs & progressing Net Zero

1.

Includes all rent reviews on a 5-yearly equivalent basis

10

2.

As reported at LMP half year results

