(Alliance News) - LondonMetric Property PLC on Wednesday said it expects to raise the solar photovoltaics capacity of its properties to 4.2 megawatts peak through the addition of two new solar arrays in Coventry and Bicester.

The London-based real estate investor said the two installations will have a total capacity of 577 kilowatts peak.

The first solar array, with a 275 kWp capacity, has been installed on a Coventry warehouse rented by meat and cheese producer Aubrey Allen Ltd. The second, which will have a 302 kWp capacity, is set for installation later this year on a warehouse let to "climate-positive" residential construction company Greencore Homes.

LondonMetric said it expects the new solar arrays to increase its total installed solar PV capacity to 4.2 MWp.

"Our focus is on meeting occupier requirements in a rapidly evolving environment by working in partnership with them to ensure their longevity and commitment to our assets," said Asset Director Mark Stirling. "We are increasingly engaging with our occupiers to help them deliver on their net zero carbon targets and reduce their energy costs."

LondonMetric, he added, "will continue to evolve [its] approach to deliver on further opportunities."

LondonMetric shares were up 0.7% at 184.00 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.