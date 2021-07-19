Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Lonestar Resources US Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LONE   US54240F2020

LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC.

(LONE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FCCY, STFC, LONE, and WRI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

07/19/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com


1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1st Constitution share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $21.80 based upon Lakeland's July 16, 2021 closing price of $16.06. If you own FCCY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fccy 

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. ("Liberty Mutual"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of common stock of State Auto Financial for $52.00 per share in cash. If you own STFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfc

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn stock for each Lonestar share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.46 based upon Penn's July 16, 2021 closing price of $18.54. If you own LONE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lone

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, each WRI common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $32.63 based upon Kimco's July 16, 2021 closing price of $21.12. If you own WRI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wri/ 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-fccy-stfc-lone-and-wri-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301336690.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
