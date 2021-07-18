Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Lonestar Resources US Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LONE   US54240F2020

LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC.

(LONE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LBAI, RBNC, LONE, BRBS, GPX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

07/18/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution shareholders are expected to receive Lakeland Bancorp common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a Lakeland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding. If you are a Reliant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Penn Virginia Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock they own. If you are a Lonestar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCBankcorp shareholders are expected to receive Blue Ridge common stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Blue Ridge shareholders will own approximately 52.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are Blue Ridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in cash. If you are a GP Strategies shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-lbai-rbnc-lone-brbs-gpx-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301336039.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC.
09:01aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LBAI, RBNC, LONE, BRBS..
PR
07/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Lonestar Resources US Inc. ha..
PR
07/15LONESTAR RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
07/15LONESTAR RESOURCES : Provides Operational Update-June Production Up 23% Over 1Q2..
BU
07/15Lonestar Resources US Inc. Provides Production Guidance for June 2021
CI
07/15Lonestar Resources US Inc Provides Operational Update
CI
07/13PENN VIRGINIA : Announces Agreement to Acquire Lonestar Resources
AQ
07/12LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Changes..
AQ
07/12LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/12LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news