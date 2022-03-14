Log in
    2514   TW0002514007

LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD

(2514)
Long Bon International : Acquisition of Securities

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/14 Time of announcement 19:24:00
Subject 
 Acquisition of Securities
Date of events 2022/03/14 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:TAISUN (code:1218)
2.Trading date:2021/03/15~2022/03/14
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount: 10,785,000 shares
unit price: NTD$28.13
total monetary amount of the transaction: NTD 303,407,547
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):NA
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:
The company is a director of Taisun
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
paren company current cumulative amount held: 133,815,000 shares
monetary amount: NTD 2,802,301,508
shareholding percentage: 26.76%
status of any restriction of rights:pledge setting 104,586,000 shares

subsidiary current cumulative amount held:31,434,000 shares
monetary amount: NTD 590,402,995
shareholding percentage: 6.29%
status of any restriction of rights: pledge setting 31,434,000 shares
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
22.17% ; 52.17% ; 5,839,941,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:financial investment
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NA
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Long Bon International Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
