Long Bon International : Acquisition of Securities

Statement

1.Name of the securities:TAISUN (code:1218) 2.Trading date:2021/03/15~2022/03/14 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Amount: 10,785,000 shares unit price: NTD$28.13 total monetary amount of the transaction: NTD 303,407,547 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):NA 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade: The company is a director of Taisun 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): paren company current cumulative amount held: 133,815,000 shares monetary amount: NTD 2,802,301,508 shareholding percentage: 26.76% status of any restriction of rights:pledge setting 104,586,000 shares subsidiary current cumulative amount held:31,434,000 shares monetary amount: NTD 590,402,995 shareholding percentage: 6.29% status of any restriction of rights: pledge setting 31,434,000 shares 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: 22.17% ; 52.17% ; 5,839,941,000 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:financial investment 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NA 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None