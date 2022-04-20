Long Bon International : Announcement for the change of chief internal auditor.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/20 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Wang Xiugui，chief internal auditor 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Further announcement will be made after the approval of the board of directors. 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):resignation 6.Reason for the change:personal career planning. 7.Effective date:2022/04/20 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:Before the appointment of the board of directors, Hsu Yalan of the audit office will temporarily take the position.