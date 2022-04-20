Long Bon International : Announcement for the change of chief internal auditor.

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/20
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Wang Xiugui，chief internal auditor
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Further announcement will be made after the approval of the board of
directors.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:personal career planning.
7.Effective date:2022/04/20
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:Before the appointment of
the board of directors, Hsu Yalan of the audit office will temporarily
take the position.