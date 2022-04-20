Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Long Bon International Co.,Ltd
  News
  Summary
    2514   TW0002514007

LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD

(2514)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-18
17.70 TWD   -0.28%
LONG BON INTERNATIONAL : Announcement for the change of chief internal auditor.
PU
03/31Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/28LONG BON INTERNATIONAL : The Board resolution to convene 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Long Bon International : Announcement for the change of chief internal auditor.

04/20/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 16:36:22
Subject 
 Announcement for the change of chief internal
auditor.
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/20
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Wang Xiugui，chief internal auditor
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Further announcement will be made after the approval of the board of
 directors.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:personal career planning.
7.Effective date:2022/04/20
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:Before the appointment of
 the board of directors, Hsu  Yalan of the audit office will temporarily
 take the position.

Disclaimer

Long Bon International Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
