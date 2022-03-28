Long Bon International : LongBon Board of directors resolved no dividend distribution
03/28/2022 | 08:11am EDT
Provided by: LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
19:55:19
Subject
LongBon Board of directors resolved
no dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/28
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
As the company is in the stage of operating expansion and still needs
working capital, it is planned not to distribute dividends this year.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10 per share
