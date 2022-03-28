Log in
    2514   TW0002514007

LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD

(2514)
  Report
Long Bon International : LongBon Board of directors resolved no dividend distribution

03/28/2022 | 08:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 19:55:19
Subject 
 LongBon Board of directors resolved
no dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/28
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 As the company is in the stage of operating expansion and still needs
 working capital, it is planned not to distribute dividends this year.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10 per share

Disclaimer

Long Bon International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 12:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
