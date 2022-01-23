Long Bon International : On behalf of subsidiary Baosheng Investment Co., Ltd. announces that Board of Directors resolved to dispose the real estate.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Land marking�GNo. 520, a small section of Yuquan Section, Datong District, Taipei City. Building marking�G3547,3549,3550,3554,3555,3556,3559,3563,3565,3566, 3567,3569,3571,3574 and 8 parking spaces in a small section of Yuquan Section,Datong District, Taipei City. 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Land area�G46.16 pin Buildibg area�G540.63 pin Total transaction price�GNTD 326,600 thousands 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Trading counterparty�Gnatural person Relationship with the Company�GNone 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:N/A 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):gain NTD $66,066 thousands 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Handle in accordance with the provisions of the real estate sales contract signed by both parties 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: 1.The decision method of this transaction: the two parties negotiate the price. 2.Reference basis for price decision: refer to nearby market conditions and professional valuation reports. 3.Decision-making unit: the board of directors. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: CHINA CREDIT INFORMATION SERVICE LTD Appraisal price�GNTD 326,403,292 11.Name of the professional appraiser:Chang Zhi Jia 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: Number�G(109)Taipei GU ZI NO.000289 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:None 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:None 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A 17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A 18.Name of the CPA:N/A 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Enrich working capital and increase capital utilization efficiency. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:None 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:N/A 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None