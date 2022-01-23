Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Long Bon International Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2514   TW0002514007

LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD

(2514)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Long Bon International : On behalf of subsidiary Baosheng Investment Co., Ltd. announces that Board of Directors resolved to dispose the real estate.

01/23/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/24 Time of announcement 02:57:46
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Baosheng Investment
Co., Ltd. announces that Board of Directors resolved to
dispose the real estate.
Date of events 2022/01/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land marking�GNo. 520, a small section of Yuquan Section, Datong District,
              Taipei City.
Building marking�G3547,3549,3550,3554,3555,3556,3559,3563,3565,3566,
                  3567,3569,3571,3574 and 8 parking spaces in a small section
                  of Yuquan Section,Datong District, Taipei City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Land area�G46.16 pin
Buildibg area�G540.63 pin
Total transaction price�GNTD 326,600 thousands
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Trading counterparty�Gnatural person
Relationship with the Company�GNone
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):gain NTD $66,066 thousands
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Handle in accordance with the provisions of the real estate sales contract
signed by both parties
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
1.The decision method of this transaction: the two parties negotiate the
  price.
2.Reference basis for price decision: refer to nearby market conditions
  and professional valuation reports.
3.Decision-making unit: the board of directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
CHINA CREDIT INFORMATION SERVICE LTD
Appraisal price�GNTD 326,403,292
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Chang Zhi Jia
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
Number�G(109)Taipei GU ZI NO.000289
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:None
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:None
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Enrich working capital and increase capital utilization efficiency.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:None
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:N/A
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Long Bon International Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 19:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD
02:04pLONG BON INTERNATIONAL : On behalf of subsidiary Baosheng Investment Co., Ltd. announces t..
PU
2021Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD(TWSE : 2514) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2021Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2021Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2020Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
2020Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2020Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2020Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 571 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2020 1 101 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net Debt 2020 5 363 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 267 M 226 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Long Bon International Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Pin Shao Chairman & General Manager
Chin I Hsu Head-Finance
Kuei Hsiung Yang Independent Director
Kuo Hui Ning Independent Director
Cheng Chung Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONG BON INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD-1.13%226
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.07%36 287
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.75%35 145
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.62%35 031
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED27.03%32 963
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.96%29 231