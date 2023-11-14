INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT OF SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY - A BRIGHT SPOT IN DA NANG

Views: 43 13/11/2023 Share

Currently, the city of Da Nang is promoting the development of the semiconductor industry. This is a promising step as Vietnam and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation in science, technology, and innovation in the digital field.

Semiconductor industry and development trends

Semiconductor chips are an essential component of digital devices and are the key to new technologies such as AI, 5G, big data, and IoT. The value chain of the industry is global, with the United States leading in design and equipment supply. In contrast, Taiwan leads in manufacturing technology, producing chips for leading technology companies such as Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, AMD, and Nvidia.



Currently, the United States is the country with the highest value in the global value chain for the semiconductor industry.

Currently, the city of Da Nang is promoting the development of the semiconductor industry. This is a promising step as Vietnam and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation in science, technology, and innovation in the digital field. Under this agreement, many "big names" in the US semiconductor industry are looking for opportunities to invest and develop in Vietnam's new market, specifically at the country's hi-tech development centers, including Da Nang.



Special advantages of Da Nang