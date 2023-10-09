Japanese businesses continue to invest and develop production in Long Hau Industrial Park

Views: 5 09/10/2023 Share

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan relations (1973-2023), and economic and investment cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow strongly, especially in industrial investment. In the southern region, Long Hau Industrial Park (Can Giuoc, Long An) is one of the industrial parks that has successfully attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) from Japan thanks to its pioneering green and sustainable planning.

This is a key factor that has helped Long Hau Industrial Park become a trusted destination not only for the Japanese business community but also for many countries and territories around the world.

Long Hau Industrial Park in Can Giuoc District, Long An Province.

Sustainable production environment



The Long Hau Industrial Park prioritizes investment in clean and hi-tech industries, smokeless industries, businesses producing green products, and factories with carbon reduction systems to promote sustainable development, etc. In parallel, Long Hau also applies management mechanisms and environmental protection measures, in compliance with state regulations. Specifically, Long Hau Industrial Park has invested in the construction of a centralized wastewater treatment plant within the park, with a capacity of 8,000 m3/day. In addition, it has allocated 33% of its land for public works and has invested heavily in the development of green spaces, creating a beautiful and clean industrial cityscape. With these efforts, Long Hau is one of the very few industrial parks in Vietnam to have been awarded the ISO 14001:2015 certification for Environmental Management.



"Long Hau is committed to building a sustainable industrial park community that supports investors in implementing environmental protection regulations and ensuring efficient production. In addition, the company continuously conducts research and supplies products that meet the sustainable development standards of manufacturers from Japan, America, Europe, and Asia", said Mr. Bui Le Anh Hieu, Corporate Development Director of Long Hau Corporation.



Long Hau's new generation ready-built factories are designed to specialize in the industry and pursue green criteria as well as the application of renewable energy sources.

Implementation of solar panels on ready-built factories in Long Hau Industrial Park.

The strong commitments have helped Long Hau attract more and more quality investors. To date, Long Hau Industrial Park has attracted nearly 200 domestic and foreign investors. Among them, there are about 40 Japanese companies investing in Long Hau Industrial Park with a total investment of VND2.593 trillion, mainly operating in the fields of mechanical engineering, electronics, food and pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Of these, about 45% of Japanese companies began their investment journey in Vietnam with the prefabricated factory model.



The success story of a Japanese company



Katsura Vietnam Joint Stock Company in Long Hau is one of the earliest Japanese production investment projects in Long An province. In 2011, Katsura Vietnam started by renting a factory with an area of less than 2,500 square meters. After operating effectively and steadily for some time, the company went on to expand and successfully build its own factory at Long Hau Industrial Park 3, covering a total area of 15,000 square meters. This is a model that many Japanese companies have successfully implemented at Long Hau Industrial Park.



Factory of Katsura Vietnam JSC in Long Hau Industrial Park.

"Long Hau Industrial Park has a great location near the port and Ho Chi Minh City. The investment environment is favorable, dynamic, and open. Investors in Long Hau receive many benefits, including housing for workers, recruitment and training support, legal support, and environmental and healthcare services. This is a great foundation for businesses to thrive" - Mr. Tsuchihashi Ikuo, General Director of Katsura Vietnam Joint Stock Company, said.



Japanese investors are always praised for their determination, responsibility, compliance with the law, concern for workers, and focus on environmental protection. The presence of the Japanese business community in Long Hau Industrial Park has made a significant contribution to the success of the Japanese business community in Vietnam. According to JETRO, 60% of Japanese companies plan to expand their businesses in the next 1-2 years. Long Hau Industrial Park is always ready to support and welcome Japanese investors to help the park grow and become a dynamic and modern industrial city that contributes to the local and national economy.



Long Hau Industrial Park - Partner in success



Contact for advice

Mr. Okukura Toshio | +84 90 338 1527 | okukura@longhau.com.vn

Mr. Quoc Hoang | +84 90 777 2487 | hoang.lq@longhau.com.vn