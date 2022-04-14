Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Long Hau Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHG   VN000000LHG3

LONG HAU CORPORATION

(LHG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  04-13
58900.00 VND   +2.08%
04/14LONG HAU : PARTNER DAY LHC 2022 – COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESSES
PU
03/31THE EVENT TO MEET STRATEGIC PARTNERS - PARTNER DAY 2022 : 200+ business community - bounce back together ️
PU
01/28Long Hau Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Long Hau : PARTNER DAY LHC 2022 – COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESSES

04/14/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
PARTNER DAY LHC 2022 - COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESSES
Views: 515/04/2022Share
The sudden appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years has disrupted the global supply chain, affecting the manufacturing and business activities of many Enterprises that depend on imported raw materials. In Vietnam, the trend of localization has revived many Enterprises, opening a new direction that brings long-term benefits to all parties. Especially, in the period of recovering and boosting manufacturing after the pandemic, Enterprises need to link more closely, forming an effective supply-demand linkage chain.

Following the success of the past two events in 2019 and 2020, Partner Day 2022 with the theme "200+ Business Community - Bounce back together" clearly shows the strong connection spirit between Enterprises in the progress of recovering manufacturing and business activities, adapting to the "new normal" conditions, aiming to promote trade connections; creating favorable conditions for domestic Enterprises as well as FDI Enterprises inside and outside Long Hau Industrial Park to seek business cooperation opportunities.

Supply-Demand connection: Cooperation establishment right at the event

Partner Day 2022 is expected to create many direct effective connections between Enterprises and many activities to connect supply and demand in various fields such as food, supporting industry, logistics, construction, etc. In direct exchange, Enterprises can become each other's partners if the appropriate criteria are met.

This is a big chance for domestic manufacturing Enterprises to participate in the FDI Enterprises' supply chain. In the opposite direction, FDI Enterprises can establish relationships with domestic companies in downstream industries to purchase input products to serve the production and business process, thereby effectively enhancing bilateral links.

The event was held at Long Hau Trade Center with a view of the green campus, creating an opening and comfortable feeling for businesses to easily connect and interact.

Access multi-channel services

Not only fully updating information on supply needs, at Partner Day LHC 2022, Enterprises will also access multi-channel services right at the event such as banking, legal, customs, human resource training, etc., prepare for investment or market expansion in Vietnam. In addition, Enterprises can visit and learn about products of manufacturers inside and outside Long Hau Industrial Park at the exhibition area, display products, and update the service ecosystem in the area to build future cooperation plans.

Open panel discussion: Valuable perspectives on the market

In addition to networking activities, Partner Day is managed to have a panel discussion around the following topics: Challenges for Manufacturing Enterprises in the post-COVID-19 period, the trend of increasing the localization rate of FDI Enterprises, solutions for supply chain disruption etc., to exchange, question and answer, share practical experience with experts and representatives of domestic and foreign Enterprises, get a multi-dimensional view of the market. Thereby, Enterprises will soon grasp information on investment and manufacturing markets in the country and the world, enhance forecasting ability, and proactively develop appropriate strategies for each period.

6speakers from the leading prestige businesses, international trade associations, and consultancy units will participate in the panel discussion.

Understanding the needs of existing Enterprises inside and outside Long Hau Industrial Park as well as FDI Enterprises about to invest in Vietnam's market, LHC regularly organizes networking events, legal consulting programs, and other supporting services. After two successful periods, Partner Day continues is proved to be a practical activity, becoming a connection center that brings a lot of value to businesses, contributing to the formation of supply chains and effective industry linkages in the region.

Register to the event: https://tinyurl.com/Partnerday2022

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Phuong Anh

Tel: (+84) 989 098 288

Email: anh.tp@longhau.com.vn

Disclaimer

Long Hau Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 03:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 921 B 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2022 373 B 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,63x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 2 946 B 128 M 128 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart LONG HAU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Long Hau Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 58 900,00 VND
Average target price 68 750,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Son Hong Tran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quang Ngoc Nguyen Head-Finance Department
Cuong Tan Le Chairman
Manh Tuan Vu Nguyen Director
Thinh Tan Vo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONG HAU CORPORATION11.13%126
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED42.20%36 648
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED18.14%35 248
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.37%34 487
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.21.11%33 420
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED14.99%32 706