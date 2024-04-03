PACIFIC Study Phase 1b/2a clinical data to be featured in a podium presentation at an Emerging Science Session at the AAN Annual Meeting Data will be featured in an encore presentation at the Seventeenth Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT XVII)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard’s Chief Medical Officer, will present late-breaking data from the PACIFIC Study evaluating bexicaserin, an oral, centrally acting 5-HT2C receptor superagonist, in participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs) at the AAN Annual Meeting taking place April 13-18, 2024, virtually and in Denver, Colorado.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Bexicaserin (LP352) in Adolescent and Adult Patients with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs): Results of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study

Session: Emerging Science Session (ES1)

Event Type: Scientific Platform Session

Poster/Presentation Number: 003

Session Day/Time: Monday, April 15, 2024, from 11:15am-12:45pm MT

Presentation Time: 11:27-11:33am MT

These data will also be presented at the Seventeenth Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT XVII), which will take place in Madrid, Spain, May 5-8, 2024.

ABOUT THE PACIFIC STUDY

The PACIFIC Study is a Phase 1b/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of bexicaserin (LP352) in 52 participants between the ages of 12 and 65 years old with DEEs at 34 sites across the United States and Australia. Following a 5-week screening period and baseline evaluations, study participants initiated a dose titration over a 15-day period and subsequently continued on the highest tolerated dose throughout the maintenance period of 60 days. Following the maintenance period, participants were then titrated down, and eligible participants were given the opportunity to enroll in a 52-week open-label extension program. The primary efficacy measure was median percent change from baseline in countable motor seizure frequency over the 75-day treatment period.

ABOUT LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard plans to advance bexicaserin (LP352), an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with no observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, into a global Phase 3 program. Longboard recently reported positive topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial (the PACIFIC Study) evaluating bexicaserin in participants ages 12 to 65 years old with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs), including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and other DEEs. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, an oral, centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, which is in development for the potential treatment of rare neuroinflammatory conditions. Longboard is conducting a Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial for LP659 in healthy volunteers, with topline data expected in the second quarter of 2024.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "to present", "to be", "will", "focused on", "working to", "designed to", "plan", "expect", the negative, plural or other tenses of these words, references to future dates or time periods, or other comparable language, and they may include, without limitation, statements about the following: Longboard's clinical and preclinical product candidates and programs, including their advancement (including plans for a global Phase 3 program for bexicaserin), timing of topline data (including for the Phase 1 SAD study for LP659), their potential (including to be transformative or highly selective and the number and type of conditions they may address), and their design and characteristics; upcoming presentations (including at the AAN Annual Meeting and at EILAT XVII); and Longboard's focus and work.

