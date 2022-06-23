Longboat Energy : Presentation

Company Presentation June 2022
Longboat Strategy
Focus on growth and value
Drilled six exploration wells in Norway - 50% success rate
Strong financial support
NCS Value Creation by Discovery Size
<30
mmboe >600 mmboe
30-150150-600
mmboe mmboe
42%
Source: NPD Exploration Resource report 2020
Norwegian Discovery Rates
Source: NPD 'The Shelf 2021'
2
Full cycle E&P, delivered responsibly
Longboat is committed to supporting the energy transition
Delivering energy responsibly
Committed to high corporate governance standards
Natural gas increasingly seen as an important 'bridge fuel'
Norwegian commitment to decarbonisation, including:
Global CO2/boe Ranking
Global average (18 kg/boe)
Emission Intensity for Gas Deliveries to the UK
3
Growing a successful portfolio
Rødhette
Two farm-ins with OMV to build on three discoveries in first six wells
Copernicus
11
Discovery
mmboe
Egyptian 254
Prospect
Vulture
41
mmboe
Oswig
130
mmboe
93
Velocette
38
Longboat Net Resource Estimates1
~140
Kveikje
70
82
12
1 Source of resource estimates:
Discovered
Prospective
Total
Discovered Resources: as announced
Incl follow-on potential
Copernicus: ERCE Competent Persons Report
4
Oswig and Velocette: operator estimates
Discoveries
5
