  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Longboat Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBE   GB00BKFW2482

LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC

(LBE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:19 2022-06-23 am EDT
39.10 GBX   -2.25%
Longboat Energy : Presentation

06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Company Presentation June 2022

Longboat Strategy

Focus on growth and value

  • Value accretive M&A transactions
  • Creating significant value with the drill-bit
    • Near field exploration drilling
    • Infill drilling in existing fields

Drilled six exploration wells in Norway - 50% success rate

  • Three discoveries: Kveikje, Egyptian Vulture, Rødhette
  • Participating in three of the largest upcoming gas prospects in Norway:
    • Oswig (expected spud July 2022)
    • Copernicus (expected spud September 2022)
    • Velocette (expected spud Q2 2023)

Strong financial support

  • Strong institutional shareholder base (Blackrock, Fidelity, AXA, SVM, Janus Henderson )
  • Fully funded for committed well programme:
    • Cash at YE21 of £26.3 million
    • NOK 600 million Exploration Finance Facility (SR Bank and ING)

NCS Value Creation by Discovery Size

<30

mmboe >600 mmboe

30-150150-600

mmboe mmboe

42%

Source: NPD Exploration Resource report 2020

Norwegian Discovery Rates

Source: NPD 'The Shelf 2021'

2

Full cycle E&P, delivered responsibly

Longboat is committed to supporting the energy transition

Delivering energy responsibly

  • Corporate 'Net Zero' target (Scope 1 & 2) by 2050
  • Exploration success crucial to reducing CO2/boe through maximising throughput over mature infrastructure

Committed to high corporate governance standards

  • Strongly held principles of diversity and inclusion

Natural gas increasingly seen as an important 'bridge fuel'

  • E&P companies have an essential energy transition role
  • Longboat's portfolio heavily gas weighted

Norwegian commitment to decarbonisation, including:

  • Hydroelectric power-from-shore projects to reduce offshore CO2 emissions
  • World's first floating wind farm (Hywind Tampen) to power offshore platforms
  • Northern Lights project providing open and flexible infrastructure for CO2 storage and sequestration

Global CO2/boe Ranking

Global average (18 kg/boe)

Source: NPD Exploration Resource report 2020

Emission Intensity for Gas Deliveries to the UK

Source: NPD Exploration Resource report 2020

3

Growing a successful portfolio

Rødhette

Two farm-ins with OMV to build on three discoveries in first six wells

Copernicus

11

Discovery

mmboe

Egyptian 254

Prospect

Vulture

mmboe

41

mmboe

Oswig

130

mmboe

93

Velocette

mmboe

38

Longboat Net Resource Estimates1

~140

mmboe

Kveikje

70

82

12

1 Source of resource estimates:

Discovered

Prospective

Total

Total

Discovered Resources: as announced

Incl follow-on potential

Copernicus: ERCE Competent Persons Report

4

Oswig and Velocette: operator estimates

Discoveries

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Longboat Energy plc published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,8 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Longboat Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,00 GBX
Average target price 145,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 263%
Managers and Directors
Helge Ansgar Hammer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Robert Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham Duncan Stewart Non-Executive Chairman
Brent Cheshire Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jorunn Johanne Sætre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC-36.51%28
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.18%4 377
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-10.08%1 675
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-36.49%50