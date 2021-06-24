Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Longboat Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBE   GB00BKFW2482

LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC

(LBE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/23 11:35:13 am
72.5 GBX   --.--%
02:09aLONGBOAT ENERGY  : Investor Update - 24 June 2021
PU
03/23LONGBOAT ENERGY  : Investor Update – 23 March 2021
PU
2020LONGBOAT ENERGY  : Interim Results to 30 June 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Longboat Energy : Investor Update - 24 June 2021

06/24/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Longboat Energy plc

  • unique, multi-well Norwegian exploration drilling opportunity

June 2021

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein has been provided solely for information purposes and does not purport to be comprehensive or contain all the information that may be required by recipients to evaluate Longboat Energy plc (the "Company"). This presentation and the information contained in it has not been independently verified and no reliance should be placed on it or the opinions contained within it. In furnishing the presentation, the Company reserves the right to amend or replace the presentation at any time and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information. The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, update or correct the information set forth in this presentation or to provide, update or correct any additional information.

The Company does make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation or the information contained herein and, except in the case of fraud, the Company shall not have any liability (direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise) for the information contained in, or any omissions from, this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or offer in respect of any securities and should not be considered as a recommendation by the Company, its affiliates, representatives, officers, employees or agents to acquire an interest in the Company. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment or engage in any investment activity whatsoever relating to any securities.

The contents of this presentation have not been approved by any person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). Reliance on the presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. Any person who is in any doubt about the subject matter to which the presentation relates should consult a person duly authorised for the purposes of FSMA who specialises in the acquisition of shares and other securities.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of the presentation and neither the Company nor any of its members, directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives assumes any liability for the accuracy of such information, nor is the Company under any obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

Recipients of this presentation outside the United Kingdom should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal restrictions in their jurisdiction which may be relevant to the distribution, possession or use of this presentation and recognise that the Company does not accept any responsibility for contravention of any legal restrictions in such jurisdiction. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or under the securities legislation of any state of the Unites States nor under the relevant securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.

2

Introduction

3

Longboat team

Ex-Faroe team has a proven track record of resource growth on the NCS

Executives

Non-Executives

Helge Hammer - Chief Executive Officer

  • COO of Faroe Petroleum since entry into Norway in 2006 until 2019 sale
  • Over 30 years' technical & business experience, incl. Shell (Norway, Oman, Australia and Holland) and Paladin Resources
  • Petroleum Engineering degree (NTH University of Trondheim), Economics

degree (Institut Français du Pétrole, Paris)

Graham Stewart

Non-Executive Chairman

Jonathan Cooper - Chief Financial Officer

CFO of Faroe Petroleum from July 2013 until 2019 sale

Formerly CFO at Gulf Keystone, Sterling Energy and Lamprell plc

Former Director of the Oil and Gas Corporate Finance Team of Dresdner

Kleinwort Wasserstein

PhD Mechanical Engineering (University of Leeds)

Brent Cheshire CBE

Jorunn Saetre

Katherine Roe

Nick Ingrassia - Corporate Development Director

Senior Independent

Independent Non-

Independent Non-

Group BD Head at Faroe Petroleum from 2017 until 2019 sale and

Non-Executive Director

Executive Director

Executive Director

remained with DNO as UK Country Head until 2020

Prior BD roles at Valiant Petroleum, Salamander Energy

Previously held banking roles with Morgan Stanley and RBS

MA Hons Ancient History (University of St Andrews)

4

Delivering energy responsibly

Longboat is committed to supporting the energy transition

Longboat is committed to delivering energy responsibly Corporate 'Net Zero' target (Scope 1 & 2) by 2050

  • Exploration success crucial to reducing CO2/boe through maximising mature infrastructure

Norwegian commitment to decarbonisation, including:

  • Hydroelectric power-from-shore projects to reduce offshore CO2 emissions
  • World's first floating wind farm (Hywind Tampen) to power offshore platforms
  • Northern Lights project providing open and flexible infrastructure for CO2 storage and sequestration

Actively contribute to Norwegian decarbonisation and 'Net Zero' targets

Longboat committed to upholding high standards of corporate governance

Strongly held principles of diversity and inclusion

Global CO2/boe Ranking

Global average

(18 kg/boe)

Source: NPD Exploration Resource report 2020

Emission Intensity for Gas Deliveries to the UK

Source: NPD Exploration Resource report 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Longboat Energy plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC
02:09aLONGBOAT ENERGY  : Investor Update - 24 June 2021
PU
03/23LONGBOAT ENERGY  : Investor Update – 23 March 2021
PU
2020LONGBOAT ENERGY  : Interim Results to 30 June 2020
PU
More news
Chart LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Longboat Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Graham Duncan Stewart Non-Executive Chairman
Katherine Louise Margiad Roe Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Andrew Ingrassia Director-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONGBOAT ENERGY PLC-10.49%10
INDIA GRID TRUST7.59%1 032