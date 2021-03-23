Longboat Energy : Investor Update – 23 March 2021 03/23/2021 | 04:29am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Longboat Energy - Full Year Results 31 December 2020 March 2021 DISCLAIMER These materials do not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or purchase or subscribe for any shares in Longboat Energy plc (the "Company") nor shall they or any part of them, or the fact of their distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract with the Company relating to any securities. Any decision regarding any proposed acquisition of shares in the Company must be made solely on the basis of public information on the Company. These materials are not intended to be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other persons. They are available to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, forwarded to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any other purpose. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in these materials or on their completeness. Any reliance thereon could potentially expose you to a significant risk of losing all of the property invested by you or the incurring by you of additional liability. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Company, its directors or employees, or their professional advisers as to the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the information, opinions or beliefs contained in these materials. Save in the case of fraud, no liability is accepted for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred as a result of the reliance on such information, opinions or beliefs. Certain statements and graphs throughout these materials are "forward-looking statements" and represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof, including financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and estimates (including resource estimates), the Company's anticipated future cash-flow and expenditure and the Company's future economic performance. These statements, which may contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, reflect the directors' beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of these materials and no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in these materials, whether as a result of new information or future events. If you are considering buying shares in the Company, you should consult a person authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority who specialises in advising on securities of companies such as Longboat Energy plc. Results Highlights 12 months period to 31 December 2020 Financial Summary ▪ Strong cash position at £7.0 million as at 31 December 2020, plus receivable of £0.7m from Norwegian tax rebate (78% of our E&P spend)

▪ Low fixed running costs of ~£125k per month

▪ Significant capacity to pursue opportunities now activity has picked up Business Summary ▪ Currently participating in a number of processes where we have unique knowledge and can take advantage of the continuing market dislocation

▪ Production remains a focus - also pursuing attractive Norwegian opportunities in the exploration, appraisal and development areas

▪ Norwegian temporary tax changes have lowered breakeven oil prices and increased project IRRs Outlook ▪ Core strategy remains unchanged

▪ Majors and large E&P players have announced plans for substantial divestments.

▪ Continuing market dislocation presents exciting opportunities for value accretive deals - Longboat well positioned to pursue as backlog of transactions unwind M&A Activity Flurry of activity after long lull 2020 2021 March-July August - Jan February ▪ Divestment programmes put 'on- hold' across the industry as companies focused on operations and cost reductions

▪ Longboat remained active, leveraging relationships, testing creative and new growth ideas ▪ Activity picking up - companies looking to catch up on 2020 M&A plans and increased shift of European majors away from fossil fuels "Global upstream M&A deal count tumbled to a 20-year low in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and cratering commodities prices … Asset deal count plunged to a 25-year low" : Brian Ferguson, Principal Research Analyst, IHS Herold ▪ Nearly $3 bn of transactions announced since start of 2021 - predominately UK production

▪ Buyers are overwhelmingly PE- backed ▪ Dominating factors are scale, leverage and cash flow: chasing yield

▪ Processes mainly run via banks - even smaller packages/assets 2021 has seen oil prices stabilise - the transaction market is looking more positive Norwegian Fiscal Stimulus New tax arrangements widens the opportunity set Temporary Norwegian tax break ▪ Value of tax losses for 2020-2021 paid out via the normal tax instalment process (similar to exploration refund but paid out faster)

▪ Longboat benefit from tax break: receivable of £0.7m for 2020 resulting from a tax rebate for 78% of our Norwegian E&P spend (£0.2m paid out in February)

▪ Immediate tax allowance of Capex and uplift in the calculation of petroleum tax

▪ Uplift increased from 20.8% over four years to 24% in year one

▪ Applicable to all field developments (PUDs) submitted before end 2022 Impact Source: Woodmac (Norway Tax Change: an in-depth view) ▪ Tax changes lower the breakeven oil prices and increase IRRs for non-sanctioned development projects

▪ Many companies have already announced new plans to submit PUDs for new projects and/or accelerate project upgrades/infill drilling plans Consequences for Longboat ▪ Project acceleration is putting pressure on capex budgets, likely to force less-well capitalised companies to exit developments

▪ Tax structure allows for greater debt financing of capital investment by new entrants such as Longboat

▪ Longboat now able to consider adding modest exposure to developments as part of larger production deals Market Outlook Backlog of deals under way ▪ M&A market returning ▪ Significant backlog of transactions now coming to the market ▪ Nearly $3 bn of transactions announced since start of 2021 - predominately UK production ▪ In Norway: Continued high level of exploration drilling, - many successes; multiple development projects under way stimulated by temporary tax break; more M&A deal opportunities on E&A assets

▪ Underlying rationale for divestments by Majors and large independents - strong drivers for M&A market: ▪ Vocal transition away from hydrocarbons by European Majors (e.g. BP, Shell, Equinor) - reduction of global E&P budgets - reallocation of capex into renewables ▪ Maintain dividends and debt reduction targets ▪ Rationalise portfolios to reduce G&A costs and staffing levels

▪ Longboat well positioned to pursue opportunities as backlog of transactions unwind ▪ Experienced team with excellent relationships across the industry ▪ Unique knowledge of North Sea assets - can take advantage of the continuing market dislocation ▪ Ability to absorb personnel as part of a transaction, if required

Continued consolidation and industry dislocation - reduced number of North Sea E&P's Longboat growth model Strategy remains unchanged - building on Faroe core strengths Disciplined approach to production acquisitions ▪ Exploit value accretive market opportunities

▪ Swap 2C contingent for 2P reserves where appropriate Grow 2C & 2P Reserves ▪ Progress discoveries to FDP sanction

▪ Participate in robust development projects Market opportunity to create value through the drill bit ▪ Focus on near field exploration where success can be appraised & monetised

▪ Participate in Licence Rounds - excellent track record of awards previously at Faroe Petroleum Prudent financial management ▪ Ensure balance sheet strength at all times

▪ Key financing tools ▪ RBL and EFF facilities with committed resource lenders

▪ Equity from long-term, institutional investors previously made money from Faroe when it was soldwho Progress & Outlook Encouraged by good progress with the processes currently underway Progress ▪ In 2020, bilateral processes for multi-asset deals, - very good match, but processes delayed and deferred - several of these likely to recommence in 2021

▪ Currently participating in a number of processes where we have unique knowledge and can take advantage of the continuing market dislocation

▪ Production remains a focus - also pursuing attractive Norwegian opportunities in the exploration, appraisal and development areas Outlook ▪ Core strategy remains unchanged

▪ Market dislocation presents an exciting opportunity as the backlog of transactions begins to unwind

▪ Longboat well positioned to pursue the transactional opportunities in the current M&A, guided by a management team with a strong track record of delivering value through M&A Pursuing value accretive acquisitions opportunities with significant upside Appendices Longboat Introduction Longboat Energy - Building a significant North Sea-focused E&P business to deliver value to shareholders ▪ Create a full-cycle North Sea E&P company, replicate Faroe Petroleum success

▪ Deliver growth and shareholder value through value accretive M&A

▪ Focus on lower-risk, near-field exploration with access to infrastructure

▪ Leverage operational and subsurface expertise to identify and extract incremental value

▪ Strength and quality of relationships establishes Longboat as a trusted partner

▪ Management incentivisation structure aligned with IPO investors

▪ Cash and receivables of ~£7.7 million at 31 December 2020

▪ Low fixed-cost cash-burn rate allows team to be patient for the right deal

▪ Covid-19 impact on business practices reduced costs associated with M&A Indicative Target Assets Approach to Acquisitions - unchanged - discipline is key ▪ Use team's industry knowledge and relationships to take a focused approach to identify specific target acquisitions

▪ Pursue bilateral situations where possible

▪ Initial acquisitions to create a sustainable and scalable platform

▪ Possibility of funding initial acquisitions through a combination of debt and equity Target Assets ▪ North Sea: Norway and UK

▪ Aligned partnerships with ability to influence and optimise operations - increasingly important to vendors

▪ Targeting immediate production, providing immediate cash flow to fund organic growth - competitive segment

▪ In Norway, also targeting exploration and development assets to take advantage of fiscal stimulus

▪ Robust economics, sustainable in this low oil price environment - flexible deal structures key

▪ Hub focus: acquire assets near infrastructure with significant remaining subsurface upside potential

▪ Identified exploration opportunities both in-field and near-field

▪ Sensible approach to abandonment - limit exposure where possible with opportunities to extend asset lives

▪ Target deal size in the high $10s of millions to low/mid $100s of millions - funded through equity and debt 11 Longboat & sustainability Committed to delivering energy, responsibly We support the goals of the Paris Agreement and the net zero emissions by 2050 targets set by the UK Government and the European Commission. We recognise the combined challenge of meeting increasing energy needs and the need to reduce global carbon emissions. We aim to take an active role in reducing our carbon footprint and support the energy transition and to promote best practice in environmental stewardship. Accordingly, Longboat is committed to: ▪ supporting the energy transition through playing an active role to promote best practice in environmental stewardship;

▪ pursuing a strategy of delivering low Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions per barrel and minimise carbon intensity of operations;

▪ prioritising renewable energy sources in the powering of operated and non-operated platforms where possible;

▪ using an internal carbon price for investment decisions; and

▪ being net zero by 2050 with an earlier target date to be set dependent on the profile of the assets acquired Following the acquisition of oil and gas assets, Longboat shall issue an annual sustainability statement with transparent disclosures of key ESG data. Attachments Original document

